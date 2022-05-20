"At this point…. Just have another brawl" - NBA star Donovan Mitchell amused by the intensity between New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals players

The New York Mets closed out their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the rivalry between the two playoff contenders was on full display. This was the second time the two National League franchises squared off in the 2022 season, with the New York Mets winning the first series against the Cardinals in St. Louis. During that series, however, tempers flared as the New York Mets had reached a breaking point regarding their batters getting hit. The team currently leads Major League Baseball in "hits by pitches" and were subjected to three hit batters in a single game, the key one was to star slugger Pete Alonso when a pitch hit him in the helmet. Benches emptied as the New York Mets were clearly fed up and ended up retaliating by having reliever Yoan Lopez aim for the head of Nolan Arenado. Although the ball didn't end up striking Arenado, the intent was clear and the benches cleared as a scuffle occurred between the two clubs. The second meeting had the same level of intensity on display, as noted by Queens native and Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell.

After a breaking ball narrowly missed the head of Pete Alonso (again), Mitchell proclaimed the two clubs should just duke it out already!

Donovan Mitchell remarked at the level of intensity between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets all series

Mitchell has always been a Mets fan and his father Donovan Sr. is actually the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the club. The series was hotly contested this time around with Mets fans showering Nolan Arenado (who received a suspension for his part in the fracas) with boos. The series finale between the two clubs was a series of mixed emotions for the Mets as they received news that ace Max Scherzer would be out for at least six weeks due to an oblique injury sustained in the previous game. Things got worse as lockdown closer Edwin Diaz blew the save opportunity. However, in a display of poetic justice it was Pete Alonso, who was seemingly more likely to hit the ball with his head than his bat, crushed a walk off two run bomb to end the day.

The Mets will begin their road trip Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

