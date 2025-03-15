Athletics All-Star shares feelings on future after Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler’s $125,500,000 extensions

Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller had a memorable rookie season with the team in 2024, catching the eye of fans with his electric pitches. Following his breakthrough year, Miller shed light on his future with the A's.

Ad

With the players joining Spring Training camps last month, the Athletics handed multi-year extensions to Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler. While Rooker penned a five-year, $60 million deal in January, Butler agreed on a seven-year, $65.5 million earlier this month.

The extensions served as an indication that the franchise wants to build for the future, making Mason Miller another potential candidate for a long-term deal with the team. The All-Star closer reflected on the offseason deals and his future with the team in conversation with "Foul Territory" on Friday (11:00 onwards):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hope so, so I mean, there's a couple other guys, I think, too, but yeah. We got a good group of guys, and it's exciting for us to see the ownership that believes in us, in this group.

"We obviously believe in ourselves, but to have that validation and start seeing past just this season and start developing what you know is to come. So that's exciting as a player and we are super excited for them to get the extensions, they certainly earned it."

Ad

Ad

However, when Four Territory host A.J. Pierzynski asked the A's flamethrower about talks of an extension with the team during the offseason, Miller said they haven't talked about it.

"No, not yet," Miller said on extension talks. "I'm gonna keep doing what I do."

Mason Millers emphasized looking after his health in spring

While Mason Miller constantly touched the 100 mph mark with his fastballs in 2024, the Oakland ace is not too concerned about what his speed is during the Spring Training games.

Ad

Miller feels he no longer needs to impress with his speed after his breakthrough year and can focus more on his health in spring. He said in an interview with Mirror U.S. Sports:

“But yeah, it's a little reassuring to know that I can go out there and just worry about the way my body's feeling and get myself ready for Opening Day, as opposed to last year where I came in with a full intent on winning a job. I still look at it as a job that I have to win and continue to solidify myself in. But yeah, it is a reassuring feeling.”

Mason Miller earned 28 saves in his rookie year with the team, finishing with a 2.49 ERA and striking out 104 hitters. He got his first All-Star selection in 2024 and all eyes will be on the 26-year-old after he finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback