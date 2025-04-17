Athletics rookie draws flattering Steven Kwan, Luis Arraez comparison from Twins veteran

Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson has started to turn heads with an impressive ongoing season. The shortstop made his major league debut this season after being picked sixth overall by the Athletics in the 2023 MLB draft.

Wilson's odds are shouting for AL Rookie of the Year and his stats back up the fact that he is one of the early favorites. The rookie is hitting .333 along with two home runs and eight RBIs.

On Wednesday, former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe became the latest analyst to share his praise for the Athletics rookie. He appeared on the "Baseball Today" podcast with Chris Rose, where he compared him to baseball's best contact hitters: Steven Kwan and Luis Arraez.

“I’m going Jacob Wilson," Plouffe said (12:01 onwards). "He’s got it, man — he’s been good. It’s just a lot of fun to watch. I like the way that he plays. He’s very aggressive with the bat. He actually reminds me of two guys: Steven Kwan and Luis Arraez — where they just put the ball in play.

"Like, they are not swinging and missing. They are not striking out. Steven Kwan walks more than Arraez and Wilson do, but they all have really low bat speed. The power necessarily isn’t there, but they’re very similar-type players."

Plouffe also highlighted the fact that he is the son of former big leaguer Jack Wilson. He shared a few tidbits about the two and baseball.

"Jack actually ended up coaching him throughout, I believe, both high school and college," Plouffe said. "So he’s been under the tutelage of his big league father for quite some time. And maybe I just have a little bit of a soft spot for that — maybe I just want to see Teddy become Jacob Wilson."

Trevor Plouffe shares his prediction for Athletics rookie sensation Jacob Wilson

During the same interaction, Trevor Plouffe gave his sound analysis on what to expect from Athletics' young sensation, Jacob Wilson.

Apart from his walking skills, Plouffe knows that the shortstop has the power and that he looks forward to seeing his development and his club, the Athletics.

"He’s been playing a phenomenal shortstop as well," Plouffe added. "He’s just fun. I think he’s going to find himself offensively a little bit more at the big league level. He’s going to hit for average — you know, he’s hitting .340 or something like that right now.

"He’s going to do that, I think. The power can come as well. But that team is a lot of fun to watch for me, Chris. I really like him."

Wilson is catching praise from all around the league, and it is not without reason. He is trailing Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell closely in almost all AL Rookie of the Year betting odds.

