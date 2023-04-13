When it comes to things like MLB power rankings, objectivity is key.

On April 11, Fox Sports analyst Ben Verlander released his power rankings for the first two weeks of the 2023 season. One of his top picks is drawing some raised eyebrows, as well as accusations of nepotism.

Verlander is the younger brother of Justin Verlander, the 2022 Cy Young Award winner. Although Ben was drafted, his career never came close to gaining the level of stardom achieved by his brother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After winning the Cy Young Award as a member of the Houston Astros in 2022, Justin became the oldest player to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2004. Following a spectacular season, he signed a two-year deal worth $86 million with the Mets. The contract tied the record for the most lucrative deal in history.

Justin's younger brother Ben is an analyst on Fox Sports. On a recent podcast, he placed the New York Mets fifth on his MLB power rankings list. Reacting to that, two-time World Series champ Aubrey Huff laid into the analyst, accusing him of playing favorites.

Aubrey Huff @aubrey_huff champs all over the US! FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Listen to A LOT of movement in @BenVerlander ’s MLB Power Rankings this weekListen to @FlippinBatsPod to find out the Top 5 & hear Ben’s breakdown of his choices! A LOT of movement in @BenVerlander’s MLB Power Rankings this week 👀Listen to @FlippinBatsPod to find out the Top 5 & hear Ben’s breakdown of his choices! I’ll say it again. It isn’t how talented your are, or the degree you have. It’s who ya know. Especially if ya have a future Hall of Famer to lean on when times get tough. Congrats @BenVerlander you’re an inspiration to participationchamps all over the US! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… I’ll say it again. It isn’t how talented your are, or the degree you have. It’s who ya know. Especially if ya have a future Hall of Famer to lean on when times get tough. Congrats @BenVerlander you’re an inspiration to participation 🏆 champs all over the US! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

"I’ll say it again. It isn’t how talented your are, or the degree you have. It’s who ya know. Especially if ya have a future Hall of Famer to lean on when times get tough. Congrats @BenVerlander you’re an inspiration to participation trophy champs all over the US!" - Aubrey Huff

With a record of 6-7, the Mets are not even at the top of their division, let alone the MLB. The 8-4 New York Yankees sat atop Ben Verlander's list, while the Tampa Bay Rays, who have started the season with a 12-0 record, failed to make the top five.

Ben's MLB power rankings elicited another element of confusion because his brother Justin has started the season on the IL with a shoulder injury. He has not had the chance to lend his talent to the team yet.

New York Mets could very well be at the top of the MLB power rankings soon

Although Ben Verlander's verdict may be a bit premature, the New York Mets absolutely have the ability to be very high on this list as the season goes on.

Owner Steve Cohen's team had their first 100+ win season since 1988 last year. With the highest payroll in the MLB, the Mets will need to show fans that the money is being put to good use this season.

Poll : 0 votes