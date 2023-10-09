Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays has promised that the team will give everything in the remaining games of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers. The Orioles have already dropped the first two games of the series and now find themselves with their backs against the wall. However, Hays still believes his team has what it takes to win the next three games and make it to the Championship Series.

Austin Hays was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017. After being dropped from the roster the next season, he made his return to the team in 2019 and has cemented his position since then. In 2022, he hit for the cycle against the Washington Nationals and has made the All-Star team this year.

The Orioles have had a disappointing start to the ALDS, losing the first two games despite putting up a decent fight. While they showed consistent dominance during the regular season, they have now lost two successive games in the postseason. Nonetheless, outfielder Austin Hays is not yet ready to throw in the towel, promising that the team hasn't given yet and will fight until the end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're just gonna play like there's no tomorrow, play with our hair on fire and win three in a row."

Enter caption

Enter caption

Mitch Garver's grand slam downs Austin Hays' Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS

The Texas Rangers took a commanding lead early on in the game against the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS, with their offence in blistering form. Leody Taveras started the scoring for the Rangers with a two-run double before Mitch Garver, Adolis Garcia, and Jonah Heim each added a RBI single in the second inning. Garver then launched a grand slam in the third, becoming the second Texs player to do so in the postseason, and taking the game away from the Orioles.

Aaron Hicks contributed a two-run single in the first and a three-run homer in the ninth for the Orioles. However, it wasn't enough to spark a comeback for the Baltimore side, with Rangers winning 11-8. They now have to win every game in the series to remain in the MLB postseason.