Austin Wells' Opening Day HR in Yankee Stadium sparks ballpark debate

On Thursday, Austin Wells led off the game for the New York Yankees by blasting a home run to break open the scoring. On the third pitch, he took Freddy Peralta deep to right as the leadoff hitter, the first catcher in Yankees history to get that spot.

The home run was hit nearly 104 miles per hour with an expected batting average of .780. It was a barrel, per BaseballSavant. However, it only traveled 348 feet, with a launch angle of 23 degrees.

It was a "unicorn home run," a term used to define a homer that would only be a home run in the park it was hit. In any other ballpark,it would not have left the yard. This prompted debate among MLB fans.

"Good thing he hit in the one it left in!" one fan tweeted.

"Stadium is such a joke lmao," another fan tweeted.

"HATERS ARE CRYING," one fan wrote.

"Stays in play in literally any other ball park," one fan commented.

"Both teams have the same opportunity…. Also FENWAY has the short right field fence if you pull it a pinch more," another fan commented.

"A homerun ONLY in Yankee stadium LMFAO. Worthless," a fan wrote.

Each MLB park has its unique factors that sometimes allow for offensive or defensive production that would've been impossible in others. Yankees Stadium has a short porch in right field, which allowed Wells' home run.

Anthony Volpe's home run would've been out in nine ballparks, so it didn't have the same controversy. Vinny Capra also hit one and it would've been a homer everywhere except at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Austin Wells reacts to leadoff home run

Austin Wells became the first catcher in Yankees history to bat leadoff against the Milwaukee Brewers. New York has been searching for a steady leadoff man and they may have finally found one.

Austin Wells ripped a home run (Imagn)

Wells said after the game that he didn't think it was a real opportunity.

“I didn’t really take it seriously," Wells said, via MLB.com. "I thought maybe (Aaron Boone) was just messing with me, but then it just continued to happen and I’ve had success, so here we are.”

Wells hopes to benefit from Aaron Judge batting behind him and he seemed to get that treatment on Thursday as Freddy Peralta, who fell behind 2-0, tried not to walk Wells and ended up giving up a home run.

“It’s kind of exciting, just getting to hit in front of Aaron Judge and trying to get on base for him,” Wells said.

