Austin Wells shares insights on Yankees ace Carlos Rodon’s greatness as 2025 Opening Day nears

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has been named the team's Opening Day starter for 2025. The 32-year-old had a tough start to his Yankees career but was able to bounce back last year, becoming one of their most consistent performers throughout the season.

After his first season in New York was mired by injuries, Carlos Rodon was impressive in 2024 with a 16-9 record over 23 starts through the season. He finished the season with a 3.96 ERA, playing a huge part in the Yankees' run to the World Series.

In an interview on The Show, Yankees pitcher Austin Wells spoke about Rodon's impressive season last year and what he carries into this year as their starter on Opening Day:

"I think going back to last year, Carlos was really one of the more consistent guys we had throughout the whole season. Didn't miss a start and was just able to throw his innings and get outs.

"Having the bouce back year that he did last year, I think that allowed him to kind of re-find out what makes him, him. I think that's just what him carrying into this year is going to be and I think sticking to that plan and being able to land other pitches early so that his best pitches can play up even more.

"That's just what makes Carlos great and the consistency of starts and how he's able to make his starts and not miss. That's what we do need out of a guy like him this year for sure."

While the newly-signed Max Fried is expected to move to the top of the Yankees rotation later this year, Carlos Rodon will take the mound on Opening Day.

Carlos Rodon shares his reaction to being named Opening Day starter against Brewers

After being named the Opening Day starter for the New York Yankees, Carlos Rodon is not putting any extra pressure on himself ahead of the game. Speaking to YES Network, the pitcher said:

"Just an honor. Just excited. Just want to go out there and win the game... Honestly, it's just the first game of the season and just another baseball game."

This will be Rodon's second Opening Day start of his career after starting for the Chicago White Sox six years ago. This time, he will face the Milwaukee Brewers and is preparing for it just like he does for any other MLB game.

