“Awful take, still time to delete this tweet” - Fans defend George Springer after MLB insider’s shocking take on Game 5 incident

Veteran Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer had a painful outing on Friday as he was hit by a pitch from Seattle Mariners pitcher Brian Woo in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.Springer, who has been one of the offensive leaders for the team in the postseason, was struck by Woo's pitch on the knee and was helped off the pitch by trainers. The incident went viral as Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park cheered after Springer was hit.MLB insider Aaron Levine caused a stir with his post on X, referencing Springer's part in his former team, the Houston Astros' 2017 infamous cheating scandal.&quot;Well, if you're going to hit ANYONE with a fastball,&quot; Levine wrote on X.However, MLB fans defended Springer after Levine's controversial take.&quot;Awful take, still time to delete this tweet.&quot;Doug @CarnivoryHODLLINKAwful take, still time to delete this tweet&quot;What a disgrace you are.&quot;Chandler Rome @Chandler_RomeLINKwhat a disgrace you are.&quot;You’re just as bad as the losers in the stands booing him while he was on the ground. Pathetic.&quot;Greg Hamilton @Hammer_34LINKYou’re just as bad as the losers in the stands booing him while he was on the ground. Pathetic.&quot;Disgusting. I'd never cheer ANY player getting hurt, no matter who they play for. Do better.&quot;STFU @tinkershark13LINKDisgusting. I'd never cheer ANY player getting hurt, no matter who they play for. Do better&quot;Wow Aaron using your professional work social media to promote violence or injury of a person even in professional baseball. Hopefully, someone in senior management at Fox makes you issue an official Fox apology to George Springer.&quot;Wayne Cheung @waynecheung29LINKWow Aaron using your professional work social media to promote violence or injury of a person even in professional baseball. Hopefully, someone in senior management at Fox makes you issue an official Fox apology to George Springer.While the injury forced Springer out of the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed that the X-Rays came back negative and is expected to play a part in Blue Jays' ALCS Game 6 clash.MLB insider defends himself after controversial George Springer takeAmid backlash from fans, Aaron Levine seemingly tried to defend himself, saying he doesn't wish injury on any player.&quot;Anyone that knows me should also realize that I never wish a bad injury on anyone,&quot; Levine wrote. &quot;If it had been at his head, I never would have said it. I hope he's able to come back. But that doesn't take away the knee-jerk thought, and I said it out loud. I'm not the only one who had it.&quot;Aaron Levine @AaronLevine_LINKAnyone that knows me should also realize that I never wish a bad injury on anyone. If it had been at his head, I never would have said it. I hope he's able to come back.But that doesn't take away the knee-jerk thought, and I said it out loud. I'm not the only one who had it.