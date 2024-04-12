"Baby brother on deck" - Angels superstar Mike Trout announces arrival of another adorable family member with wife Jessica

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout announced the arrival of his second child with his wife, Jessica, on Thursday. The couple, who has been married since 2017 began their relationship as high school sweethearts before Trout became a phenomenon in the MLB.

Their first child, a boy, was born in 2020, and they have now welcomed another son to their family. Trout shared the happy news on social media with the caption:

"Baby brother on deck."

Mike Trout, selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2009 MLB Draft, made his major league debut with them in 2011. In his first full season the following year, he landed the Rookie of the Year award and there has been no stopping him since.

The 32-year-old has won virtually every individual award, including the AL MVP and the AL Hank Aaron awards. However, he has failed to reach the World Series despite his illustrious career.

Trout met his wife Jessica in high school. Their relationship grew steady, leading them to prom together in their senior year. While the slugger was drafted by the Angels after high school and started his professional career in the minors, Jessica went off to college and became a teacher.

After the couple married in December 2017, they welcomed their first son, Beckham Aaron Trout, in March 2020. Now, four years later, they have expanded their family with the arrival of Beckham's baby brother.

Angels aim to return to their winning ways as Mike Trout fails to save them against the Rays

The Los Angeles Angels ended their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 4-2 defeat, making their record this season to 6-6.

While Mike Trout is still going strong at 32, he could not do enough to mount a comeback on Wednesday. Despite the slugger's two hits in three at-bats, the Halos managed only two runs, thanks to a Zach Neto single and a Jo Adell homer. As they gear up to face the Boston Red Sox next in the MLB, they will aim to return to their winning ways.

