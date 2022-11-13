Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman announced on Valentine’s Day this year that they were expecting their first child in August. The pair revealed the news in a 28-second Instagram video set to Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know."

In the adorable video, the couple are seen walking down the street, hand in hand, featuring a pram with an ultrasound picture of the baby-to-be. The video is too cute to miss.

“Baby we’re crazy bout you ♥️” – Alex Bregman

Bregman announced the baby's birth on Instagram in August with a picture of Knox Samuel Bregman wrapped in a blanket. The post received thousands of likes very soon.

"Knox Samuel Bregman" – Alex Bregman

The player thinks that his teammate Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton brings him good luck and believes that Upton gave luck to the Astros by holding up baby Knox Bregman during each of Bregman's at-bats.

Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. https://t.co/QLbBmwhZWd

"Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck." – Daniel Gotera

Reagan Bregman was initially not interested in Alex Bregman

Reagan talked about how she first met Alex and how their relationship began. She said she initially had little desire to meet Bregman and discussed how their relationship developed in a 2021 interview with The Knot:

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

Bregman and his wife Reagan were acquainted by a common friend in Houston. The couple had hoped to wed in the first quarter of 2020, but were forced to postpone their intended date because of the COVID-19 crisis, finally getting married in Texas in December 2020.

"Married to my best friend 🤍" – Reagan Elizabeth

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He started the year as the youngest member of Team USA, winning the World Baseball Classic in 2017.He also helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series to cap off the year, was named MLB All-Star Game MVP and led the American League in doubles in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes