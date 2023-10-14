Bad Bunny references Rays' All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena in new track - "Nadie Sabe"

Electrifying Tampa Bay Rays OF Randy Arozarena got a huge mention in Spanish rapper Bad Bunny's latest song, "Nadie Sabe." The Puerto Rican rapper's latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Maana," was released worldwide on Tuesday.

At 3:39 into the album's first track, Bad Bunny mentions the Rays' star:

"Te va a dar diabete’ Si Sugar ‘tá en la loma, tú te baja’ en la novena Yo mismo me impresiono, como Randy Arozarena."

Which translates to:

"‘It’s going to give you diabetes’ If Sugar is on the hill, you get off in the ninth I impress myself, like Randy Arozarena."

Randy Arozarena gets a mention on Bad Bunny's latest track

"#Rays Randy Arozarena posted “5 million thanks” to worldwide star rapper Bad Bunny for mentioning him in his new song" - TBTimes_Rays

As it was very evident in a video from the YouTube channel La Vida Baseball, Randy Arozarena was seen jamming to Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro's "Party" off Bad Bunny's 2022 hit "Un Verano Sin Ti." Arozarena has long been a fan of Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny dropped many sports players' names on his latest album

"Athletes name dropped by Bad Bunny in his new album: Edwin "Sugar" Díaz, Randy Arozarena, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Ayrton Senna, Rocky Marciano, The Rock, Max Verstappen, Sergio "Checo" Pérez, Lebron James, Reggie "Mr. October" Jackson, Justin Gaethje ..." - ByJamesWagner

The most popular artist on Spotify for three years running, Bad Bunny has won nine Latin Grammy Awards and two Recording Academy Grammy Awards, making him the biggest Latin musician in the world right now.

His 2022 album "Un Verano Sin Ti" became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Rays had a mediocre season

The Tampa Bay Rays were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Texas Rangers in a two-game sweep in the American League Wild Card Series. The Rays, who won 99 games during the regular season, will now start making arrangements for next season.

At the team's postseason press conference on Monday, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander emphasized that Tampa Bay has the financial freedom to stick with their current course if they so choose.

We will see if that is what they decide to do, or if widespread changes are in order.