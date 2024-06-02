"Ball needs to glow a lil more"; "Depth perception has to be impossible "- MLB fans react to Tri-City Chili Peppers' first glow-in-the-dark game

The Tri-City Chili Peppers have debuted a unique style of baseball that involves black lights and glow-in-the-dark balls and equipment. Baseball requires light to be played, which is why all stadiums have extensive lighting to illuminate the full field. However, the Chili Peppers have completely changed the game.

The Chili Peppers played a complete game in virtual darkness, using black lights and bright colors. There was very minimal light for the field, so players had to utilize the unique stylizing of this particular game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans thought that this type of baseball might be exceptionally challenging to play, but most of them were more enamored with how much fun it looked like. They voiced their opinion in the comments section.

Fans loved seeing the glow-in-the-dark baseball game

Baseball has sought, as a sport, to become more accessible to fans. Many have criticized it for being slow and boring in comparison to some other prominent sports.

The MLB has worked on the pace of play problems, but they can't do much about the gameplay itself. While the glow-in-the-dark baseball isn't ever likely to be used by the top league in the sport, it is still a way for the game to be viewed as a little more fun, which is always good.

Chili Peppers owner opens up on Cosmic Baseball

Cosmic Baseball might be the next big thing. It has thus far been a huge success, and the owner of the Tri-City Chili Peppers Chris Martin recently opened up on what this game is like and how it came to be.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers played Cosmic Baseball

He said via MLB that the sight issues are overblown:

"It's actually a lighter atmosphere than what most people would think. You can see everything extremely well."

Martin continued, adding that he originally had more lights on but decided against that:

"I'm watching it, and I'm like, 'Hey, this is really cool, but it's also kinda not very cool because the lights are on. I was like, 'It would be really cool if we could turn the lights off, and then you would actually see everybody's sticks waving around and having a little bit of fun with it."

Thus, Cosmic Baseball was born and it may have added a whole new style to one of the oldest sports in the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback