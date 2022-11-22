Queens-native Olivia Pichardo made history by becoming the first female athlete to be selected for an NCAA Division I baseball team after the Ivy League's Brown University selected the 18-year-old walk-on to their roster.

Olivia Pichardo, a Brown University freshman, is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster.

The history-making move was announced Monday as Brown University unveiled their 31-person roster for next season. Pichardo was labeled as a utility player as she played both as a pitcher and as an outfielder for the United States women's national baseball team.

Pichardo's monumental inclusion to the team not only signals the fruition of her hard work, but also the advancement and inclusivity of women in a male-dominated sport.

MLB fans far and wide, united to send their regards and congratulations for the 18-year-old's amazing accomplishment.

"Baller. Love to see it" - Jake

"Baller. Love to see it" - Jake

Olivia Pichardo has made the Brown University baseball team, becoming the first female in history to be on an active NCAA Division I baseball varsity roster

"This is amazing!! She's dominating!" - @ M-V-Pete

When I worked for the Texas Rangers I had the chance to announce one of her games at Globe Life Park. I thought at the time that one of these ladies could make it big in baseball. Apparently I was right. Go Olivia!

People on social media have been sharing their stories about having encountered Pichardo during her youth playing days and to say that most of them are awe-inspiring is an understatement.

Brown University will open their season on Feb. 24, 2023, at Georgia State.

Olivia Pichardo's journey to D1

Pichardo pitching for the USA (Image from the player's Twitter account).

Pichardo's journey started early, playing for Forest Hills Little League starting at the age of five. She then progressed and played at Garden School in Queens during her high school days. Prior to being selected by Brown University baseball head coach Grant Achilles, the 18-year-old split her time between the New York Crush and Next Level Baseball clubs.

While she's away from the baseball field, Pichardo spent time as an intern on the New York Mets' scouting team. But with her commitment to the Brown University baseball program, the utility player has to spend all her time with the team.

Upon hearing the news and being introduced as part of the D1 school's varsity baseball team, Olivia Pichardo gleamed with excitement and said:

“Coach introduced me to the entire team, and all of them greeted me warmly... Everybody was super welcoming, and I really felt that from my teammates.”

When asked how she felt about her magnanimous feat of being the first female player in D1 baseball history, Olivia Pichardo remained focused and maintained that she wanted to focus on winning games with the team rather than admiring the trail she blazed:

I’m trying to take it day-by-day, really just focusing on becoming the best baseball player that I can be and doing what I can do to help out the team.”

