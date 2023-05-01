The Baltimore Orioles' acquisition of Cuban reliever Yennier Cano has proven to be a wise move, as Cano has not allowed a single hit this season while successfully closing out all nine games he's participated in, with twelve strikeouts in eleven games.
Cano joined the team last season as part of a trade with the Minnesota Twins that also included Cade Povich, Juan Rojas, and Juan Nunez in exchange for Jorge Lopez. Though Cano initially struggled in Baltimore and was sent to Triple-A, he has since returned to the team and performed flawlessly.
In Sunday's double header against the Detroit Tigers, Cano earned his second save, retiring the last four batters in a 5-3 win for the Orioles. The 29-year-old Cuban has now set a record for not allowing a single hit in 32 innings, a feat not accomplished by an Orioles player since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954.
The Orioles themselves are currently experiencing a rich vein of form that the franchise hasn't seen in years, with a 19-9 record and sitting just behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL West, giving fans reason to hope for a postseason appearance.
As for Cano's trade, Orioles fans definitely think they got the better of the trade deal with Minnesota as they took to Twitter to voice their opinion. Adding to Cano's good work, even Cade Povich's contributions have helped the case.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde impressed by Yennier Cano's changeup
The versatility that Yennier Cano has brought with him since returning to the active roster in the majors is definitely making headlines. In a post-game interview against the Tigers, his manager Brandon Hyde complimented his efforts and said:
“Has anybody ever seen that? Nope. So, it’s indescribable,” Brandon Hyde said. “He’s up there with a ton of confidence, throwing a ball that’s moving 2 feet down at 95 mph with a good changeup also.”
Hyde hopes that Cano will maintain his form as the Orioles continue to move forward.