The Baltimore Orioles' acquisition of Cuban reliever Yennier Cano has proven to be a wise move, as Cano has not allowed a single hit this season while successfully closing out all nine games he's participated in, with twelve strikeouts in eleven games.

Cano joined the team last season as part of a trade with the Minnesota Twins that also included Cade Povich, Juan Rojas, and Juan Nunez in exchange for Jorge Lopez. Though Cano initially struggled in Baltimore and was sent to Triple-A, he has since returned to the team and performed flawlessly.

In Sunday's double header against the Detroit Tigers, Cano earned his second save, retiring the last four batters in a 5-3 win for the Orioles. The 29-year-old Cuban has now set a record for not allowing a single hit in 32 innings, a feat not accomplished by an Orioles player since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954.

The Orioles themselves are currently experiencing a rich vein of form that the franchise hasn't seen in years, with a 19-9 record and sitting just behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL West, giving fans reason to hope for a postseason appearance.

As for Cano's trade, Orioles fans definitely think they got the better of the trade deal with Minnesota as they took to Twitter to voice their opinion. Adding to Cano's good work, even Cade Povich's contributions have helped the case.

Mo @LamarHeisman @JeffPassan ORIOLES WIN THE TRADE BY A MILE LMAOOOOOOO @JeffPassan ORIOLES WIN THE TRADE BY A MILE LMAOOOOOOO

gavin @thirtyyhours @JeffPassan and you can’t forget the potential of Cade Povich. We FLEECED Minnesota Lmfao @JeffPassan and you can’t forget the potential of Cade Povich. We FLEECED Minnesota Lmfao

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports



LHP Cionel Perez was good for them last year, too. Back to walking some guys, but stuff still there. @JeffPassan This isn't the first arm they've snagged and tuned into a good bullpenner, either.LHP Cionel Perez was good for them last year, too. Back to walking some guys, but stuff still there. @JeffPassan This isn't the first arm they've snagged and tuned into a good bullpenner, either.LHP Cionel Perez was good for them last year, too. Back to walking some guys, but stuff still there.

Robb Goodman @zffpastor How about our Baltimore Orioles. They are 19-9 at the end of April. Yennier Cano is still a no hit relief pitcher. His curve ball is lights out! O's magic is back again! Go O's!!! How about our Baltimore Orioles. They are 19-9 at the end of April. Yennier Cano is still a no hit relief pitcher. His curve ball is lights out! O's magic is back again! Go O's!!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics One of my favorite things in MLB is that every year there’s always some random reviver that nobody has heard of who randomly becomes one of the best relievers in baseball.



This year it’s Yennier Cano. Welcome to the club! One of my favorite things in MLB is that every year there’s always some random reviver that nobody has heard of who randomly becomes one of the best relievers in baseball.This year it’s Yennier Cano. Welcome to the club! https://t.co/PUi2xIg3ts

Jack @Kerbabble @MLBMetrics The fact that he allowed one baserunner in the first month of the season is absurd @MLBMetrics The fact that he allowed one baserunner in the first month of the season is absurd

John Ozzello @JohnOzzello @PitchingNinja 11 innings with 0 walks, 0 hits and 0 runs allowed to start the season. Anyone know what the record for this is to begin a season? @PitchingNinja 11 innings with 0 walks, 0 hits and 0 runs allowed to start the season. Anyone know what the record for this is to begin a season?

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde impressed by Yennier Cano's changeup

The versatility that Yennier Cano has brought with him since returning to the active roster in the majors is definitely making headlines. In a post-game interview against the Tigers, his manager Brandon Hyde complimented his efforts and said:

“Has anybody ever seen that? Nope. So, it’s indescribable,” Brandon Hyde said. “He’s up there with a ton of confidence, throwing a ball that’s moving 2 feet down at 95 mph with a good changeup also.”

Hyde hopes that Cano will maintain his form as the Orioles continue to move forward.

