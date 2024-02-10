Baltimore Orioles draw interest from Coca-Cola as $259 billion beverage juggernaut expected to displace rivals Pepsi from Camden Yards

Beverage giant Coca-Cola is interested in replacing rivals Pepsi at the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards ballpark. This is going to be another huge change for the Orioles in recent times following the team's recent change in ownership.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Camden Yards is expected to be the newest addition to the list of the $259 billion beverage juggernaut's MLB stadiums.

The Washington Nationals' ballpark, the Nationals Park in D.C. is already one of the names in that list that serves Coca-Cola. In 2022, the company also signed a partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers as their drink partners.

However, Coca-Cola and the Orioles are no strangers. During the initial days of the stadium in 1992, Coca-Cola had a retro-style ad in Camden Yards. The company's logo was also on souvenirs for the 1993 All-Star Game. The soda company also celebrated Orioles' legend and HOF Cal Ripken Jr.’s Iron Man streak with special glass Coca-Cola bottles.

In 2019, PepsiCo, the parent company of Pepsi, signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. Through this deal, PepsiCo products became the drink of the Orioles. The company also sold a huge variety of drinks all around the stadium.

PepsiCo's presence at the stadium was very prominent. The outfield wall of the stadium has its logo plastered and it also has the naming rights on the all-inclusive Picnic Perch club level seats.

Cal Ripkin Jr. reflects on being a part of Orioles' new ownership

Baltimore Orioles are going through a period of change. Former owner Peter Angelos sold the team following a reign of over 30 years. The new owners of the franchise are a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein who also has one of the team's legends on board in Cal Ripken Jr.

Following the acquisition, the HOF 3B opened up about his thoughts of being a part of the team's new ownership:

"I am excited to once again be a part of the Orioles organization and I thank David for including me in the ownership group. The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day. O's have been a part of my life since I was a child. "

The franchise was sold for $1.725 billion. The 2024 MLB season will be the Orioles' first season under new ownership since 1993. Rubenstein will hope the team can get back to their former glory and win a World Series again, which has been out of reach since 1983.

