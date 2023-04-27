The Baltimore Orioles are taking another dip into MLB's top-ranked farm system, recalling infielder Joey Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk after optioning infielder Terrin Vavra to the same team.

Ortiz, 24, is a defensive star up the middle and was hitting .359 through 16 games with Norfolk this season. Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Ortiz is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Orioles' system and is slotted as the 95th overall best prospect in MLB.

We have made the following roster moves:

Ortiz debuted with Aberdeen of the Low-A Aberdeen IronBirds of the New York-Pennsylvania League in 2019. Since then, he has hit 24 home runs with 123 RBIs over 934 minor-league at-bats in four seasons.

He replaces Vavra, who hit .231 in 31 plate appearances this season, on the Baltimore Orioles roster.



While many fans are pleased to see Ortiz getting his call-up, others are curious as to "Why him, why now?" Ortiz hits left-handed pitching well, and with the Baltimore Orioles scheduled to face three lefties in their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers this weekend, he will likely see plenty of the bat.

However, the Orioles roster is chock-full of players capable of playing the middle infield. While shortstop Jorge Mateo is dealing with hip soreness, Gunnar Henderson has been manning third base, as has Ramon Urias, and slumping Adam Frazier can also play the outfield.

But with a wealth of players that could man shortstop — Ortiz's natural position — or second base, the youngster will likely have to hit to hold on to his spot.





The problem with having MLB's top-ranked farm system for four years running is that there is no shortage of top-flight talent chomping at the bit to be called up. Coby Mayo, Jordan Westburg, and Colton Cowser are all performing at the minor-league level and have fans ready to see them in a major-league stadium.







With a minor-league pipeline dripping with talent, the Baltimore Orioles could be major players at this season's trade deadline. Baltimore currently owns the second-best record in the American League — 3.5 games behind its AL East rival, the Tampa Bay Rays.



It could be an interesting summer for the Baltimore Orioles

Ramon Urias #29 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with teammates after scoring

The days of the Orioles being the doormat of the AL East are over. Given the heaping amount of talent banging on the door to join the majors, the Orioles will have plenty of options for reinforcements this summer.

With this horde of talent, their run at the World Series could further be reinforced at the trade deadline come this Fall.

