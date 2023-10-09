The Baltimore Orioles have announced that their All-Star closer Felix Bautista has undergone successful Tommy John Surgery. The superstar relief pitcher has not appeared in a game for the Baltimore Orioles since Aug. 25 when he first sustained the UCL injury.

Expand Tweet

Although Baltimore was able to continue their run of success after Felix Bautista was sidelined, the fact that the Dominican-born pitcher underwent Tommy John Surgery could have major repercussions in the future. It is unlikely that Bautista will pitch at all for Baltimore next season, which means the Orioles will need to find a new closer for the 2024 campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Orioles are currently fighting for their postseason lives, however, the health of their star closer is sitting heavily on the minds of fans who have taken the time to wish him well.

Expand Tweet

It's not only Baltimore Orioles fans who have wished Bautista a speedy recovery, but baseball fans in general who want the best players in the world available at all times. At 28 years old, Felix Bautista may not pitch again until his age 30 season. Fellow All-Star Yennier Cano has taken over the closer role in his absence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even with the advances in Tommy John Surgery, as well as the recovery process, there is no guarantee that Bautista will return to his All-Star form. Fans will anxiously be awaiting Bautista's return to baseball, as he is expected to be fully recovered in time for Spring Training in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Felix Bautista's 2023 campaign before going down with injury

At 6-foot-8 and 285lbs, the imposing Bautista emerged as one of the most effective closers in the MLB. The second-year pitcher was a sure thing out of the bullpen prior to his injury, racking up 33 saves in 61.0 innings.

Expand Tweet

During those innings, he also posted an 8-2 record with a 1.48 ERA, 0.918 WHIP and 110 strikeouts for the Baltimore Orioles to earn his first All-Star selection. His absence has been felt by the Orioles, who are currently down 2-0 in the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.