The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly expressing an interest in signing former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Hicks, who had an on-base percentage of just .524 with the Yankees before the team designated him for assignment on May 20 and then released him six days later, is seen as a possible stopgap solution for the Orioles due to centerfielder Cedric Mullins' groin injury.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy.

Mullins was removed from Monday's game after suffering a right groin strain. He is currently undergoing tests to determine the severity of the strain and whether it may require a trip to the injured list.

Needless to say, Baltimore Orioles fans are not pleased with the idea of replacing a prospective All-Star with one of the most hated players from their most hated rival.

Aaron @Aaron80422429 @ByRobertMurray @masnRoch @JoezMcfLy Aaron Hicks might currently be the worst OFer in baseball @ByRobertMurray @masnRoch @JoezMcfLy Aaron Hicks might currently be the worst OFer in baseball

YankeeFan 4ever @Ghost_Fendiii @ByRobertMurray @JoezMcfLy The orioles just replaced an all star with one of the worst players in the sport @ByRobertMurray @JoezMcfLy The orioles just replaced an all star with one of the worst players in the sport

Jordan K @jordanravens1 @ByRobertMurray @JoezMcfLy Classic O’s. Why eleveate a prospect and start his service clock when you can pick up another team’s trash. @ByRobertMurray @JoezMcfLy Classic O’s. Why eleveate a prospect and start his service clock when you can pick up another team’s trash.

A .230 career batter, Aaron Hicks has not met even that mild standard since 2019.

From 2020 through 2022, he has hit .225, .194 and .216 and hasn't heard much other than constant booing since 2018. In what stands as a career season for the 33-year-old, Hicks hit .248 with 27 home runs. He has hit just 30 homers combined in the four seasons since.

Some Baltimore Orioles fans were trying to deal with the news with a sense of humor.

Mullins is currently hitting .263 with eight homers, 39 RBI, 26 runs scored and an OPS of .835 for the Baltimore Orioles.

This season, Hicks was hitting just .188 with one homer and five RBIs. Despite the run of injuries the Yankees have suffered in the early going of the 2023 season, his playing time has been stripped to the studs. He played in just 28 of the team's 52 games.

Doesn't exactly sound like the type of player the Baltimore Orioles would want to bring into a team looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2016, and possibly the team's first World Series since 1983.

This is my punishment. Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy. I went to an O’s-Yanks game in 2019 and was chirping at the Yankees fans around me about Aaron Hicks’ contract extension.This is my punishment. twitter.com/byrobertmurray… I went to an O’s-Yanks game in 2019 and was chirping at the Yankees fans around me about Aaron Hicks’ contract extension. This is my punishment. twitter.com/byrobertmurray…

Baltimore Orioles would be Aaron Hicks' third team

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees reacts after he struck out to end a game.

Aaron Hicks came to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins in a 2015 trade for catcher John Ryan Murphy. He was the No. 14 overall pick of the 2008 MLB draft by the Twins.

