Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles had a major outpour of emotions during the game against the Seattle Mariners as he protested over a call made by an official.

The incident occurred in the top of the sixth innings with one out remaining. O'Hearn was at the plate on a 2-2 count with Mariners starter Luis Castillo on the mound. He pitched a 98 MPH fastball just above the strike zone, to which the O's batter made an attempt to swing but didn't give it all.

O'Hearn was given a third strike by the official at third base even though the ball missed the top of the strike zone by quite a margin. Immediately, the Orioles outfielder was agitated by the call and had some harsh words aimed at the umpire. The home plate umpire tried to calm him down as he headed to the dugout.

The 30-year-old could be heard protesting in a harsh manner:

"What the f**k is that"!

Ryan O'Hearn's strikeout was part of Castillo's eight-strikeout game that propelled the Mariners to a 9-2 win over the AL's best team. O'Hearn went 1-4 in the game with another strikeout in the game.

Overall, throughout the season, the 30-year-old has been solid for the Orioles as he is striking at an average of .300 with 39 RBIs including nine homers.

Ryan O'Hearn's incident another case of player-umpire spat in baseball

Ryan O'Hearn's incident is yet another case where the players have been unable to challenge calls made by the officials.

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested robot umpires, and with increasing mistakes from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

Even though this incident didn't have any major repercussions on the overall result of the game, MLB should look to avoid such incidents in the future.