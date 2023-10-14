Baltimore Orioles part ways with Brad Ciolek as architect of rookie revolution joins Nationals' scouting department

Brad Ciolek may not be a household name in the baseball world. However, the young executive has played a crucial role in developing one of baseball's youngest and most dynamic teams.

Ciolek, who is now 37, has been working for the Baltimore Orioles for over a decade. A native of Colorado, Ciolek first joined the team in 2013 as an amateur scout. Over the succeeding seasons, he would work his way up the ladder to become a driving force in the organization.

"Can confirm @keithlaw that Brad Ciolek, the Orioles’ director of draft operations, is joining the Nationals. Ciolek has been with Baltimore for more than a decade and has overseen their past five drafts — all of those under Mike Elias.

On Oct. 14, it was announced that Ciolek would be leaving the Orioles, and moving down the road. He is to begin working with the Washington Nationals as a senior director of amateur scouting.

Although they were recently eliminated at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the ALDS, the Baltimore Orioles have seen their investment in young talent yield remarkable dividends. Under Ciolek, who became the team's director of draft operations in 2021, the O's went from a 52-win ballclub to leading the AL with 101 wins this season.

With Ciolek working as an integral part of the team, the Baltimore Orioles have made some incredibly shrewd draft selections in recent years. These include 2019 first overall pick Adley Rutschmann, who was the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner up.

Gunnar Henderson, who is expected to win the 2023 Rookie of the Year after hitting .28 home runs and 82 RBIs, was also selected during Brad Ciolek's time in Baltimore.

"“We had the home run chain going around each time that a player was selected so we have a lot of fun - we enjoy it." Director of Draft Operations, Brad Ciolek" - Baltimore Orioles

Brad Ciolek will bring his brand of scouting to a desperate Nationals team

After posting a record of 71-91, the Washington Nationals were among the very worst teams in the NL this season. However, after fans witnessed the tremendous turnaround in Baltimore, focus on proper grassroots development and scouting has never been more pronounced.

While it may be some years before the Nationals reach the Divisional Series, there are still signs of hope. Young studs like Keiber Ruiz and Lane Thomas have shown a strong ability to hit. With an expert like Brad Ciolek now in the mix, it is possible that the Nats could find their footing even sooner than most expect.