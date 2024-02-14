Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish brings spring training swagger in his $56,200 Chevrolet Tahoe accompanied by his pet dog

For Kyle Bradish, 2023 was the epitome of a breakout season. Despite still being in the very early stages of his career, the Baltimore Orioles pitcher does not seem to have any reservations about being flashy.

Podcaster Zach Bollinger posted an image on his X account on Wednesday showing Bradish arriving at the Orioles' training camp in Sarasota, Florida, in style. The snap captures the 27-year-old Bradish sporting a Chevrolet Tahoe with his dog, Maui Blue, comfortably fitted in the back seat. He is an English cream golden retriever.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kyle Bradish showing up to Spring Training with his dog are the exact vibes I needed," Bollinger wrote.

With the SUV's retail value standing at over $56,000, Kyle Bradish does not seem shy about splashing the cash. The 2024 model of the Chevrolet Tahoe features magnetic ride control and a sleek interior with plenty of tech-savvy elements.

Though he was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, Bradish was traded to the Orioles in 2019 before making his MLB debut. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in the minor leagues, the 6-foot-3 right-hander was ready for the show.

Kyle Bradish finally joined the Baltimore Orioles' rotation in 2022. That season, the Arizona native went 4-7, posting a 4.90 ERA across 23 starts. Although his freshman year was rocky, Bradish was sure to make up for it in the following season.

In 2023, Bradish came alive. After posting a 6.67 ERA in April, Bradish soon found his stride. Across July and August, Bradish pitched to a 2.22 ERA and finished the season with a record of 12-7 and an earned run figure of just 2.83.

Kyle Bradish is setting the proper tone for the 2023 season

Despite their defeat at the hands of the Texas Rangers in the ALDS last season, Bradish and the Orioles were the only team in the AL to win 100 games. With that momentum looking set to carry forward in 2024, Kyle Bradish and his teammates will be ready.

Still under arbitration, Bradish will only make about $770,000 this season. However, should he put up another season like 2023, then it is likely that by spring training 2025, fans can expect to see one of their brightest young pitchers in an even sleeker vehicle.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.