Baltimore Orioles and Ravens team up to donate $10,000,000 to Key Bridge Emergency Fund

It has been a difficult beginning to the year for the city of Baltimore. The shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge made shockwaves across the globe as dramatic footage of the incident went viral. The devastating disaster left several citizens dead and resulted in millions of dollars in damages.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will also cause major transportation disruptions across Baltimore, as the bridge served as a major connection across the Patapsco River.

The recovery and rebuilding process is expected to cost millions of dollars as well as several years to complete, not to mention the innocent lives lost in the incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Maryland tough, Baltimore strong" - @Orioles

Many organizations and individuals have donated to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge Emergency Fund. Two of these donors come from two of the city's most beloved sports franchises, the Orioles and Ravens. The two teams have come together to donate a total of $10 million. Each team has agreed to donate $5 million each to the foundation.

The $10,000,000 will only make a small dent in the expected cost to rebuild and recover from the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Nevertheless, the fact that the Ravens and Orioles, who have been well supported by the community, are giving back to help the city is something that highlights the fact that there are many things more important than sport.

The city's sports community has spoken about the incident, as well as the Orioles holding a moment of silence for the victims of the collapse. One of the athletes who took to social media to share his thoughts and prayers is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Expand Tweet

"For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all…" - @Lj_era8

Baltimore Orioles new owner speaks about importance of donating to the emergency fund

Orioles new owner David M. Rubenstein spoke about the disaster and the resiliency of the city.

The team's owner said in a statement that the Orioles are offering support for everyone involved with the Francis Key Bridge collapse, partnering with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to maximize donations.

David M. Rubenstein, a Maryland native, became the owner of the Orioles following the death of long-time owner Peter Angelos. Rubenstein made a statement saying that he believes that the club will enter a new era, thanks to young stars, including Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.