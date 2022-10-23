New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez once dated popstar Jennifer Lopez. The duo got engaged in 2019. Former President Barack Obama surprised A-Rod and J.Lo with a sweet letter on their engagement.

Rodriguez shared a picture of the note on social media.

“This means the world to us. #44” – Alex Rodriguez

Before their breakup, the two were regarded as one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

The letter read:

"Jennifer and Alex –

Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.

All the best,

Barack Obama"

When did Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez get engaged?

In March 2019, A-Rod announced their engagement with an Instagram photo. In the picture, he can be seen holding J.Lo’s left hand which sports a big diamond ring. Rodriguez popped the question on a beach in the Bahamas.

"she said yes ♥️" - Alex Rodriguez

In a 2019 interview with “PEOPLE” Lopez once spoke about her relationship with Rodriguez and said:

“We’re really happy. Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

Lopez and Rodriguez first met at a Yankees game in 2005. At the time, they were married other people. Rodriguez was married to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis (2002-2008) Meanwhile, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony (2004-2011). They rekindled their friendship in 2017 and started dating. After getting engaged in 2019, their 2020 summer got postponed due to Covid-19. They called off their engagement in 2021.

J.Lo was close with A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Elle.

"As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone! 🎊🍾🎉" – Alex Rodriguez

Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is single again after most recently dating fitness model and enthusiast Kathryne Padgett.

J.Lo and A-Rod worked together in the wellness sector and real estate. The two invested in the telemedicine business Hims & Hers. It provides a range of personal care items with an emphasis on beautiful skin and hair.

The two also worked with Fit Plan, smartphone software fitness company that offers exercises, videos, and dietary guidance.

Rodriguez was a star MLB player and played for the Yankees for 22 years.

