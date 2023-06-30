Last week, Adam Wainwright was absolutely torched by the Chicago Cubs in London. This week, it was the Houston Astros' turn to run up the score on the St. Louis Cardinals' starter.

The Astros punished an ineffective Wainwright leaving the 42,504 fans in attendance at Busch Stadium stunned. When it was all said and done, Houston had demolished the Cards 14-0 to hand them their heaviest defeat of the season.

Wainwright was responsible for six of those runs. He survived just 1.2 innings before being pulled by manager Oliver Marmol. Overall, he allowed six hits, three walks and recorded just one strikeout on the night.

In his latest tweet, Barstool Sports Meek Phill had an interesting take on Wainwright's dreadful season.

"Rob Manfred gave Albert Pujols the Super juiced balls last 2nd half for the record He’s gonna give Adam Wainwright rocks to throw so he doesn’t go out with an ERA above 5"

The loss to the Astros means Wainwright is now 3-3 on the year and his ERA has ballooned to 7.45. His strikeouts per nine innings rate of 4.7 is the lowest of his 18-year MLB career. His WHIP of 1.94 is the highest of all Cardinals starting pitchers.

Three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright started his 400th MLB game versus the Houston Astros on Thursday

Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

Thursday's game was Wainwright's 400th career start. The historic milestone was probably one of the reasons the 41-year-old chose to return for one last hurrah. He is also just two wins away from reaching the 200 wins mark. His 400 career starts rank him 140th and his 198 wins places him 123rd in the MLB record books.

"Career start #400 for Adam Wainwright! #STLCards" - St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina chose to step away from the game last season after long and illustrious careers with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Both players went out on a high.

Wainwright had some unfinished business and chose to stick it out another year. That may be a decision he is regretting after Thursday's nightmare outing against the Houston Astros.

Its fair to say the season has not turned out as the veteran pitcher had planned.

