On June 13, the New York Mets played the final game of their two-game series against the Yankees at Citi Field. It was the first of two "Subway Series" due to be played between the Big Apple's two big league teams this year.

During the first game on Tuesday, Mets ace Max Scherzer coughed up six earned runs over the first three innings to put his team down. Although the Mets battled back, they fell 7-6 to the Bronx Bombers.

On Wednesday, the New York Mets were desperate to get a win. The team had recorded only one win in their last ten, and has continued to witness their freefall down the NL East standings table.

Starters Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander were outstanding for their respective sides, allowing just a run each over six innings. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, and an RBI double by New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo in the 10th won it for the team.

"Honestly don’t even feel anything. Win is cool. Off day tomorrow helps. They still have a bad pitcher on the mound Friday. Can’t get excited over anything til they show some sustainable run" - Meek Phill

While the victory was undoubtedly a feel-good one from a Mets standpoint, one fan was not feeling very celebratory. In a Twitter post, Meek Phill of Barstool Sports claimed that he "can't get excited" about the Mets until they show more consistency.

While Phill's post may come off curmudgeonly, the Barstool analyst has a point. In the month of June, the Mets are hitting just .214, placing them in the league's bottom five. Conversely, their pitching has been equally lacking; with Mets arms allowing an ERA of 4.69 over the past two weeks. Phill evidently is not too excited about Friday's starter, Tyler Megill, who will get the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Brandon Nimmo and the @Mets split the Subway Series" - MLB

New York Mets' win over Yankees a character victory

Although the New York Yankees were missing Aaron Judge, the Mets' victory over the team shows that they can indeed beat some of the league's best-hitting teams.

The New York Mets are a team that is currently struggling with confidence and identity issues, and any win that they can hammer out is a step in the right direction, even if fans like Phill might want and expect more from the team.

