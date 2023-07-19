While the New York Mets recorded a victory against the Chicago White Sox in their series opener on Tuesday, they did so in an extremely unconvincing fashion. The game ended 11-10 in favor of the New York team, but only after they had thrown away an 11-4 lead in the process.

Popular MLB podcaster Frank 'The Tank' from Barstool Sports was livid with the team's performance and went on a rant after the game.

The New York Mets have time and again fallen short of expectations this season as they continue to struggle in fourth place in their division. They entered Tuesday's contest after a disappointing series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers following the All-Star break. They have not won a series since the first week of the month and could use a positive result against the White Sox.

The Mets took an early lead in Tuesday's game by scoring five runs in the first innings to make a strong start. By the end of the sixth inning, they had an 11-4 lead but went on throw it away by giving up five runs in the seventh.

It ended up being a tense affair for New York fans toward the end but only because of their own sloppiness. MLB podcaster Frank 'The Tank' singled out Brett Baty's poor defensive form and casual attitude after the infielder was seen smiling after committing an error.

“Even when they F***ing Win, they p*ss you off,” said Frank 'The Tank' after the game.

The Mets lineup on fire as they blow away the White Sox in series opener

The New York Mets lineup was firing on all cylinders as they went on to blow away the Chicago White Sox in Tuesday's victory. Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty both went deep in the first innings to get the New York side going early in the game.

The rest of the bats followed suit and managed to do enough to tale the team over the line despite some sloppy defensive work. However, there are still two games remaining betwen the two sides and the New York outfit will be eager to finish the job and keep their MLB postseason hopes alive.

