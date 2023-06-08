Elly De La Cruz registered his first MLB homer during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

De La Cruz’s home run coupled with Will Benson’s finishing homer in the ninth innings helped the Cincinnati Reds defeat the Dodgers 8-6, thereby extending the Dodger’s losing streak to four.

In the first inning, the 21-year-old switch hitter registered a 0-1 fastball from Noah Syndergaard. The ball struck his bat at 114.8 mph, landing right into the farthest rows of the right-field stands at the Great American Ball Park, making it a two-run homer that resulted in a tied score of 2-2.

Elly De La Cruz’s ball traveled 458 feet at high velocity, making the radar system at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport able to pick it up.

De La Cruz made the record of being the second hardest home run hitter at the age of 21 or below. This has been tracked by Statcast since 2015. De La Cruz’s homer sits in second place behind Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 115.9 mph on August 21, 2020.

MLB fans were astonished and stunned at the Reds' prospect's talent. De La Cruz was thoroughly appreciated by fans for delivering such an astounding performance:

"HE IS THE CHOSEN ONE WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THE DARKNESS" - one fan said.

"Crazy part is it’s not even a bad pitch. Maybe a little slow but high and inside on the corner of the zone. Kid is just special" - another fan commented.

Cincinnati Reds’ future looks bright owing to new star Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds ducks an inside pitch in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on June 07, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds have had a long losing streak in the past decade. The team has had only one postseason appearance to its name in the last nine years. Despite it being unlikely for the Reds to make it to the playoffs this year, the future looks promising for the franchise.

The entry of new phenom Elly De La Cruz will shuffle things up for the Reds for good. He has been one of the top five prospects of the MLB in the 2023 season. He has already proved himself despite having played just two games so far.

