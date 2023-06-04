Although Jose Altuve will miss some upcoming games for the Astros, it is Dusty Baker who had an off day, not on the field, but while talking to the press. He ended up claiming that the Venezuelan professional was 'injured', however, he didn't need to undergo any tests.

Jose Altuve has been an integral part of the Astros' batting line-up for the past 12 seasons. Effectively, he has become one of the best second basemen in the game. His presence at the plate is undoubtedly incredible and Altuve is one of baseball's best leadoff hitters, with a career average of .307 and almost 2,000 hits.

Baker's apparent claim that the Astros legend would be unavailable for Saturday and Sunday's games was widely trolled by the Reddit Community. They claimed the Astros manager had a brain fart moment while explaining the situation.

"what, did they use up their MRI budget already? What's the harm in testing just to be sure"

"He can’t be injured if they don’t run tests. Smart move."

"Ben Joyce took everything he had."

"Astros Trainer: "We'd like to examine him, but he refuses to take off his shirt.""

"Sign on the other MRI machine: Machine out of order, Correa's ankle burned it out."

"Angels will still lose :("

"Its just a big fart. We’ve all had one."

Constant injuries have plagued Jose Altuve's career

Jose Altuve has quite a history of injuries. The injury to his right hand is the latest addition to a list of persistent knee and hamstring injuries the Astros' second baseman has faced in the past.

In 2018, he suffered a right knee injury that put him on the shelf for two months. However, he completed the season as the Astros' designated hitter. In 2019, Altuve suffered a major hamstring pull that forced him out for another month.

The 33-year-old veteran missed the early part of the season as he had to undergo surgery because of getting hit on the right hand during the World Baseball Classic by USA's Daniel Bard. Since returning on the 19th of May, Altuve has already put up strong stats, averaging .324 with 6 RBIs and 11 hits.

