This week, K-pop group Aespa will throw out the opening pitch before a New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox game. The Yankees made an official announcement on their Instagram Stories on June 6.

“We look forward to welcoming K-pop sensation aespa on Thursday, June 8 to deliver our ceremonial first pitch!”

K-pop group Aespa (Image via Instagram/New York Yankees)

MLB fans couldn't control their excitement and are ecstatic after the announcement.

"Suddenly I love baseball!!!" - leebit's mama twice event

"I’ll sleep so much better knowing this" - John Raffaele

Fans suddenly have immense love for the game.

"i’ve never watched a baseball game in my life but i’ll be #seated for this one!" - HAECHAN BIRTH!

"aespa in the bronx omg life is so crazy" - kelly

"winter just got another dream to come true. let my baseball fan girl be the one to pitch @aespa_official @SMTOWNGLOBAL" - deelyyy

"i dont watch baseball games but since aespa will be there, i'll watch" - reg

"This means so much to me as a yankee fan" - hydra

Throwing the New York Yankees' ceremonial pitch will be a first for Aespa

Aespa is throwing the opening pitch for the first time. Because it is done abroad rather than at home, it garners greater attention. This time, Aespa's pitch stands out since it is exclusively for home supporters. The Yankees and White Sox don't currently have any Korean players on their rosters.

Since K-pop group Miss A's Suzy threw the opening pitch at an MLB game in May 2014, it has been around nine years since a Korean celebrity has done so. Before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers, Ryu Hyun-jin (36) of the LA Dodgers threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Aespa is a four-member girl group made up of Ningning, Giselle, Karina, and Winter that made their debut in 2020. They are one of Korea's leading idol groups with hits including "Next Level" and "Spicy". Beginning in August, they will go on a tour of eight significant US cities, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and Boston.

