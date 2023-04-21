Chicago Cubs centerfielder Cody Bellinger hit the sweet spot for a certain portion of the MLB community Thursday night by hitting 420-foot home runs on 4/20.

The term "4/20" by definition is: "cannabis culture slang for marijuana and hashish consumption, especially smoking around the time 4:20 p.m."

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 https://t.co/LfKUjHuxEu

Cody Bellinger, long the subject of memes and video clips in which he appears to look stoned during baseball games, was also listed by oddmakers at +420 to hit a home run against his former ballclub on Thursday.

For many baseball fans and Bellinger lovers, the homer made Wrigley Field the nexus of the universe.

Rob Usry @RobUsry Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 Cody Bellinger really hit a 420 foot homer on 4/20 https://t.co/LfKUjHuxEu This is pure commitment to your brand and you have to respect it twitter.com/talkinbaseball… This is pure commitment to your brand and you have to respect it twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

CHCsince93 @csince93 @TalkinBaseball_ Other people hit lasers, he hits blazers @TalkinBaseball_ Other people hit lasers, he hits blazers

Cody Bellinger's 420-foot round-tripper that soared deep into the right-center field bleachers was his second homer of the week against his former club. Bellinger has yet to fail to get a hit in four games this season against the Dodgers, and Thursday's drive lifted his 2023 batting average to .290.

Dodgers outfielder James Outman also hit a 420-foot home runs Thursday night. Outman, who played left field in the game, also gunned down a runner at the plate.

Cody Bellinger looking for a bounceback year with Cubs

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs runs to first base

Bellinger signed a one-year contract last winter rather than seeking a longer-term deal for the explicit reason of proving himself after a few down years with the Dodgers.

The one-time toast of Los Angeles, Bellinger won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2017 after hitting 39 homers with 97 RBI. He finished ninth in the NL MVP voting that season before winning the award two seasons later with 47 homers, 115 RBI, and a career-high .305 batting average.

However, the wheels seemed to fall off his wagon after that. In 2020, Bellinger hit just .239 with no homers as Los Angeles won the World Series. In 2021, injuries limited him to 95 game and a .165 average. Last season, he hit .210 with 19 homers.

