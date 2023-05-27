The Oakland A's had another devastating loss as they fell to defending champions Houston Astros 5-2 at home. The loss continued a sorry season for the Athletics who have no answers for the lack of resources, players or fan support for the team.

The Oakland A's achieved another embarrassing record as they became the team with the worst start in the MLB after 53 games since 1900. They lost their ninth straight game and failed to score two or more runs for the eighth consecutive time.

Reddit fans were quite perplexed. Some of them empathized with the team and the players and acknowledged the lack of support the team is getting from its owners.

"I feel so bad for the players… like damn they’re just being set up for failure and their poor fans can’t support them because of the owner. Imagine how bad it feels to be playing the game you love but being so fucked over it doesn’t even look fun anymore", a Redditor said.

"Look. I watched that 2003 Detroit Tigers season. It was miserable. It was embarrassing. As a fan of the game and as someone who has been on the receiving end of so many losses, I would never wish that kind of year on any team - not even the White Sox. That said... I'd be lying if I said there was no part of me that wasn't at least a little curious to see how low this bar can go. Y'know?", another Redditor made a comparison between the '03 Tigers and the A's.

Other fans on Reddit also commented on the issue.

Astros manager Dusty Baker shares his feelings for Oakland A's

Dusty Baker who was once part of the Oakland A's organization himself, felt bad for the condition the team was in. The current crisis of the club's ownership deciding to relocate to Las Vegas was also brought up by the Astros manager.

He said:

“I can understand it business-wise, but sentimentally you hope it didn't come to this,” he said. “I remember that this stadium had the best sound system in America and they still do," Baker added. “They were always jamming here. They're still jamming now.”

It remains to be seen if the Oakland A's can somehow save face and post a respectable record this season.

