Baseball fans have a field day as giant rabbit's appearance during MLB encounter steals the show: "Most exciting thing about Giants games"

By Dipasree De
Modified Apr 27, 2023 09:07 GMT
St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals continued their four-game set at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

The highlight of the match, however, was not the teams, but a rabbit who goes by the name "Alex the Great." This wasn't the first time that Alex was making an appearance in a game.

It belongs to a Giants fan named Kay Kato and her partner. In an interview, Kato said that the rabbit is a therapy bunny and has helped her and her family in dealing with the stress and anxiety that the pandemic brought in.

A picture was posted by Cut4 on their official page on Twitter:

This bunny is hopping to see a great game! https://t.co/ohGFqaqc6I
"This bunny is hopping to see a great game!" - Cut4 posted on Twitter.

MLB fans all over Twitter had a great time being entertained by Alex.

Here's how they responded:

@TalkinBaseball_ Most exciting thing about giants games
@TalkinBaseball_ still more entertaining than both teams playing
@TalkinBaseball_ PROTECT ALEX AT ALL COSTS
@TalkinBaseball_ I just pet him five minutes ago, very soft
@TalkinBaseball_ dam he got a hat on and everything
One fan was concerned about the rabbit's size:

@TalkinBaseball_ I’m sure the owner makes sure it is as happy and heathy as can be, but however the rabbit got to be that big, that can’t be good for it, right?
@TalkinBaseball_ what a guy
One fan wrote about how a capybara would be ideal:

@TalkinBaseball_ @adiospelota ideally a capybara would have been amazing but this is a good choice too!
Some fans were not happy with how healthy the rabbit was:

@TalkinBaseball_ What does that rabbit eat hot dogs and cracker jacks
@TalkinBaseball_ Damn he FAT fat
Despite receiving some mean comments on Twitter, Alex received quite the VIP treatment during the match.

The Giants defeated the Cardinals 7-3

Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after he pitched a complete game shut out against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on April 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Alex The Great seems to have brought in some luck for the Giants as they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. A dropped fly ball by Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbar eventually led to the win.

