The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals continued their four-game set at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

The highlight of the match, however, was not the teams, but a rabbit who goes by the name "Alex the Great." This wasn't the first time that Alex was making an appearance in a game.

It belongs to a Giants fan named Kay Kato and her partner. In an interview, Kato said that the rabbit is a therapy bunny and has helped her and her family in dealing with the stress and anxiety that the pandemic brought in.

A picture was posted by Cut4 on their official page on Twitter:

"This bunny is hopping to see a great game!" - Cut4 posted on Twitter.

MLB fans all over Twitter had a great time being entertained by Alex.

Here's how they responded:

"Most exciting thing about giants games" - one fan wrote.

"still more entertaining than both teams playing" - one fan claimed.

"PROTECT ALEX AT ALL COSTS" - one a fan wrote.

"I just pet him five minutes ago, very soft" - one fan wrote.

"dam he got a hat on and everything" - said one fan.

One fan was concerned about the rabbit's size:

"I’m sure the owner makes sure it is as happy and heathy as can be, but however the rabbit got to be that big, that can’t be good for it, right?"

"what a guy" - one fan appreciated.

One fan wrote about how a capybara would be ideal:

"ideally a capybara would have been amazing but this is a good choice too!"

Some fans were not happy with how healthy the rabbit was:

"What does that rabbit eat hot dogs and cracker jacks" - a fan retorted.

"Damn he FAT fat" - another said.

Despite receiving some mean comments on Twitter, Alex received quite the VIP treatment during the match.

The Giants defeated the Cardinals 7-3

Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after he pitched a complete game shut out against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on April 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Alex The Great seems to have brought in some luck for the Giants as they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning. A dropped fly ball by Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbar eventually led to the win.

