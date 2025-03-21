Baseball fans furious after $16,000,000-worth ex-NFL quarterback's comments on Jackie Robinson & 'breaking color barrier

Jackie Robinson is an icon and one of the most recognizable figures not only in baseball history, but sports history altogether. The Hall of Famer became one of the most important players in baseball for breaking the game's color barrier, becoming the African-American to play Major League Baseball in the modern era.

As a result of his groundbreaking career, Major League Baseball honors Jackie Robinson every season on April 15, celebrating the annniversary of this historic moment. It's safe to say that Robinson remains one of the most respected athletes of all-time because of everything he had to overcome in his career.

All this being said, Robinson's name has been at the forefront of headlines after a page about his military career was removed from the United States Department of Defense website as part of Donald Trump's DEI purge.

Although it has since been restored, the story remains a topic of discussion, with many celebrities and athletes sharing opinion. One such athlete was former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who caught flak online from fans who were not pleased with his social media post, stating that Robinson breaking the color barrier was not political based. Fans took to social media to share their thought on his post.

"Breaking the color barrier in baseball in itself is not political."why was the color barrier in place? IF JOHNNY HAS TWO APPLES" - One fan posted.

"Jackie Robinson is being erased from history because he's Black. That's a political agenda dumbass. Pointing out that it's wrong isn't political agenda. It's just the truth. This is some embarrassing shit" - Another fan shared.

"Yes let’s not politicize Jackie Robison by pointing out he broke baseball’s color barrier. That’s way too much and anyone who says that should be censored" - One more added.

Even though the page has been fixed on the United States Department of Defense website, given the political tension in the country, the decision to remove Jackie Robinson's page in the first place has been a major discussion.

"Bro, do you even know what “political” means?" - Another fan posted on social media.

"Please stop embarrassing all of us" - Another fan shared.

"Some things are just better kept to yourself. This is wild" - One more added.

A Jackie Robinson statue was stolen and burned last year in Kansas

Despite passing away in 1972, Jackie Robinson has remained a prominent figure in the baseball headlines and unfortunately, it is not always for something positive. Last year, a staute of the Los Angeles Dodgers legend was cut off at the ankles outside of McAdams Park in Wichita, Kansas.

According to investigators, there was no evidence that the decision to cut and burn the Robinson statue was a hate crime, instead it was determined that the culprits were attempting to sell the bronze. It's been a rough year for Robinson and his family despite his iconic status.

