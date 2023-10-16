It is the end of the road for veteran relief pitcher Trevor May, who announced his retirement from professional baseball on Monday. After a solid season as a member of the Oakland Athletics, many were surprised that he opted not to return next season.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 34-year-old is coming off a one-year, $7 million deal with the Oakland Athletics and was set to enter unrestricted free agency, with many suspecting that he would land with a contender this offseason. Now, with the announcement of his retirement, Trevor May brings an end to his nine-year MLB career.

Expand Tweet

The news of his retirement has come with a wide variety of reactions, with many disappointed that he will not be playing again on the baseball field. At 34 years old, May still had gas left in the tank, however, he has opted to move on to a new stage in his life.

Expand Tweet

Last season with the dreadful Oakland Athletics, May posted a 4-4 record with a solid 3.28 ERA and 40 strikeouts. His 21 saves were a career-high, which is why some were shocked by his retirement. He also spent time with the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets in his career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans have predicted what Trevor May will do now that he is retired from pitching

Although many have congratulated May on a successful MLB career, others have gone on to predict what the former Oakland A's pitcher will do now that his playing career is over.

Some have predicted that he will continue to work in baseball, even if it is not on the field. There are a number of fans who predict that he will find himself in the broadcasting booth as a commentator, believing his personality is the ideal fit.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others believe that Trevor May's future will be in e-sports and gaming. The pitcher has arguably found more fame as a Fortnite player than as a baseball player, with many calling him the greatest streamer in the MLB. It appears that his future may be on Twitch.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While fans can discuss all they want, it will be up to May to decide his career path, whether it'd be broadcasting, coaching, streamer or something entirely else.