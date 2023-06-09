A collaboration between Gucci and MLB may have surprised many baseball fans. It's interesting to see a high-end fashion label work with a professional sports league.

You may visit the Gucci website to buy any of these things or learn more about them. Given that this is one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, they undoubtedly come with a high price tag.

"Gucci has launched their luxury MLB fashion collection" - MLB Life

Many fans were shocked by the prices of the items and are disliking the Gucci X MLB products already.

Baseball fans had plenty to say about the collab online:

"If you put all this on a Walmart clearance rack I wouldn’t know the difference"

"Anybody who buys those Yankees loafers are automatically on my shit list."

Some are even calling them "ugly."

"Wow so all those ugly shirts are >>$700/each"

"I can already just wear a regular Yankees hat to let everyone know I’m an asshole already, though."

"I've never understood high end fashion brands being able to sell hideous shit for thousands of dollars. I guess I just don't get it."

"This is some of the ugliest clothing I’ve ever seen."

"This has to be satire"

What's new in the MLB X Gucci collection?

HypeBeast had this to say:

"It’s time to play ball with the new Gucci x Major League Baseball collection. Its first batting came for Fall/Winter 2018, which saw the then-Alessandro Michele-helmed label create a runway collection that fused New York tastes with Italian flair and Michele’s nostalgic irreverence. The theme is continued with the new collection, putting color, branding, and cuts before any obvious sporting tones."

Some of the items from the collection include a multicolored "GG" necklace, gold wire-rim glasses, a pair of athletic sunglasses, a pair of Gucci Basket shoes inspired by the Houston Astros, a recognizable loafer inspired by the New York Yankees and some socks complete the new collection.

