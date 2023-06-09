Create

Baseball fans mercilessly roast Gucci x MLB 2023 collaboration: "This is some of the ugliest clothing I’ve ever seen"

Picture Credit: HYPEBEAST Twitter
A collaboration between Gucci and MLB may have surprised many baseball fans. It's interesting to see a high-end fashion label work with a professional sports league.

You may visit the Gucci website to buy any of these things or learn more about them. Given that this is one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, they undoubtedly come with a high price tag.

Gucci has launched their luxury MLB fashion collection 👀 https://t.co/f7fSeM6wE3
"Gucci has launched their luxury MLB fashion collection" - MLB Life
Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). by u/handlit33 in baseball

Many fans were shocked by the prices of the items and are disliking the Gucci X MLB products already.

Baseball fans had plenty to say about the collab online:

"If you put all this on a Walmart clearance rack I wouldn’t know the difference"
Comment by u/Flashy-Earth-1827 from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball
"Anybody who buys those Yankees loafers are automatically on my shit list."
Comment by u/rollo2masi from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball

Some are even calling them "ugly."

"Wow so all those ugly shirts are >>$700/each"
Comment by u/unclephiladelphia from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball
"I can already just wear a regular Yankees hat to let everyone know I’m an asshole already, though."
Comment by u/jerseys4321 from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball
"I've never understood high end fashion brands being able to sell hideous shit for thousands of dollars. I guess I just don't get it."
Comment by u/kcoch5817 from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball
"This is some of the ugliest clothing I’ve ever seen."
Comment by u/pitnat06 from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball
"This has to be satire"
Comment by u/MrWibbler from discussion Gucci has launched their MLB fashion collection. Items start at $690 (hat) and go as high as $13,800 (denim). in baseball

What's new in the MLB X Gucci collection?

HypeBeast had this to say:

"It’s time to play ball with the new Gucci x Major League Baseball collection. Its first batting came for Fall/Winter 2018, which saw the then-Alessandro Michele-helmed label create a runway collection that fused New York tastes with Italian flair and Michele’s nostalgic irreverence. The theme is continued with the new collection, putting color, branding, and cuts before any obvious sporting tones."

Some of the items from the collection include a multicolored "GG" necklace, gold wire-rim glasses, a pair of athletic sunglasses, a pair of Gucci Basket shoes inspired by the Houston Astros, a recognizable loafer inspired by the New York Yankees and some socks complete the new collection.

