People’s love for Drake extends to the realms of baseball as well as the rapper apparently has the most number of songs used as MLB walk-up songs by players than any other artist.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson's walk-up song is 'Lord Knows' by Drake. On February 8, 2023, Benson was involved in a trade that sent him to the Reds. In return, the Reds received minor-league outfielders Justin Boyd and Steve Hajjar.

Benson commenced the 2023 season with the Reds, but, after recording just one hit in eight games, he was subsequently sent down to the Louisville Bats.

The Reds' Alex Young also uses a walk-up song by Drake called 'Circo Loco'. After signing a minor league agreement with the club, Young's signing was finalized on January 17, 2023.

The deal included an invitation for him to participate in spring training with the team. Following his impressive performance, Young's contract was officially selected on March 30, granting him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

The inclusion of music in baseball has consistently captivated fans, extending their engagement beyond the game's statistics. It contributes to a fully immersive experience for attendees, enhancing their enjoyment of watching live games.

The official page of MLB Life broke the news that Drake's songs are the most used ones as baseball walk-up songs.

MLB Life @MLBLife Drake has more tracks used as walk-up songs by players in MLB than any other artist with 23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Drake has more tracks used as walk-up songs by players in MLB than any other artist with 23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8FCjxREcfF

"Drake has more tracks used as walk-up songs by players in MLB than any other artist with 23" - the post read.

Baseball fans found it hilarious that Drake's tracks, which generally have a soft touch to them, are now being used as baseball walk-up songs.

"MLB players that soft nowadays?" - one fan said.

"I thought they were used to go to sleep" - another fan commented.

Why are walk-up songs used in MLB?

The practice of utilizing walk-up songs by teams originated in the 1970s, but it wasn't until the 1990s that they gained the recognition they arguably deserved. Walk-up songs allow players to express their individuality and showcase their unique personalities on the biggest stage.

Typically, athletes select a song that aligns with their preferred musical genre, and they carefully choose a favorite snippet of the song to be played since they only have a few seconds for their walk-up.

As per the regulations set by the MLB, walk-up songs are limited to a maximum duration of 90 seconds. This rule prompts players to make thoughtful selections for their walk-up music, aiming for songs that will invigorate both themselves and the crowd.

