The University of Alabama has fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on the grounds of "suspicious betting activity." The dismissal comes three days after an ESPN report that questioned wagers surrounding Alabama baseball games.

Brad Bohannon signed a two-year extension in 2021. The new deal paid him $475,000 for the 2022 season, with $25,000 raises the following three years. However, Bohannon, as well as new interim head coach Jason Jackson, and athletic trainer Sean Styker were sued a few weeks ago by former Alabama pitcher Johnny Blake Bennett. The suit alleged mistreatment after Bennett suffered an injury.

The Associated Press reported an anonymous source familiar with the investigation and the findings regardingBohannon's dismissal:

"There is no reason to believe at this time that any student-athletes are involved."

Brad Bohannon, who was under contract through June 30th, 2025, was dismissed with immediate effect as of Friday. The University of Alabama said in a statement:

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

Reaction came in heavy upon word of the dismissal.

According to the ESPN report, betting on Alabama baseball was suspended by the Ohio Casino Control Commission after suspicious bets were placed on a Alabama-LSU game last week.

Bohannon's team was swept by LSU last weekend to drop Alabama to 30-15 overall, and 9-12 in the South Eastern Conference. The Crimson Tide is still seeking a spot in the SEC baseball tournament later this month.

Much of the suspicion comes from Bohannon informing Luke Holman, who was supposed to start the game in question, but being replaced shortly before the game by reliever Hagan Banks. The reason was given that Holman was experiencing "back tightness."

NCAA frowns upon activity that Brad Bohannon is suspected of being part of

According to the NCAA website, rules prohibit:

"Participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition."

Alabama had hired Bohannon as baseball coach in June 2017, after the team suffered through a 5-24 season.

