Major League Baseball dropped its latest version of the league's power rankings on Monday, and to no one's surprise, the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays top the list.

The Rays are off to the best start in franchise history at 9-0. The nine-game winning streak to start the season is the best since the Milwaukee Brewers won 13 games in a row to commence the 1987 campaign.

Each of the Tampa Bay Rays' nine wins has come by at least four runs, which is the second-longest streak to begin a season since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons. The Maroons played in the Union Association, the forerunner to the National League, which was founded in 1885.

Of course, the Tampa Bay Rays' dominant streak does have its detractors, as it has come against three of the weakest teams in the league. The Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and Oakland Athletics may all finish at the bottom of their respective divisions.

They still have to play and win games, and the Tampa Bay Rays can't be accused of playing down to the level of their competition. The Rays were favored to win all nine games, and they did just that.

Of course, as with any rankings list, the detractors come out of the woodwork to protest which team is placed where. Every team is looking for a maximum amount of respect week-in and week-out. Athough, the only power rankings that matter are the ones that come out after the end of the World Series.

However, one MLB team joined the fray to protest its not being included anywhere near the top 10. The Arizona Diamondbacks began this week tied with the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West at 6-4. The Diamondbacks took three of their four games against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to conclude last week.

Arizona has played no one other than NL West opponents in the Padres and Dodgers since Opening Day. The upstart Diamondbacks have held their own against two teams that most figure are destined to be involved in postseason play this autumn.

Tampa Bay Rays take on AL East rivals this week

Oakland Athletics v Tampa Bay Rays

The road is getting more challenging now as the Rays look to keep their undefeated run going. After they host the Boston Red Sox Monday-Wednesday, the team travels to Canada to take on a team with World Series aspirations in the Toronto Blue Jays.

