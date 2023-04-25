Twenty-two-year-old phenom Wander Franco made a smooth over-the-shoulder catch with his bare hand. His team, the Tampa Bay Rays, meanwhile, continued their sensational form this season, beating the Houston Astros 8-3 to set an MLB record of 14 successive home wins to begin the season.

The shortstop made a commendable recovery catch on Martin Maldonado's fifth-inning foul ball. Despite overrunning the ball, he succeeded in taking the catch at the right time even without his glove.

MLB posted a video on Twitter documenting the historic catch:

"No glove needed where Wander Franco is going." - MLB.

MLB fans on Twitter went insane over Franco's mind-blowing bare hand catch.

"That's a wanderful superstar" - a fan wrote.

Another was in disbelief that something like that happened.

"Nope. This is a video game glitch." - he wrote.

MLB fans couldn't stop praising Wander Franco for his amazing stunt.

"That’s absolutely insane" - wrote another fan.

"He’s absolutely #wanderful! 💯 ⭐️ " - wrote another.

"MY GOAT" - a fan tweeted.

"king" - a fan termed him.

"they do everything man" - one claimed.

Fans were stunned at Franco's heroics.

"Ok this is badass" - CJ wrote.

"He did a what??" - a stunned fan wrote.

A fan wondered how it must have hurt the shortstop to take the catch while being bare handed:

"ik that hurted" - a compassionate fan wrote.

Rays manager all praises for Wander Fanco

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays

Franco's fabulous performance help the Rays register an amazing series opener victory over the Astros. Franco finished with four hits, two doubles and two runs while driving one in. He also stole his fifth base of the season.

Rays manager Kevin Cash praised Franco for being a very skilled player.

“Wander is just a very talented player,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The catch, the amount of ground that he covered, and then I can't tell if he caught it barehanded by design or his glove just couldn't go any farther that way, and the hand was there to help. But we'll take it. He was excited.”

The Rays manager and Franco himself admitted that the catch might just have been a hit by chance. The reality might have been that he couldn't reach out for the ball with the gloved hand in time.

