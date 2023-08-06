On Tuesday, the New York Mets announced that WWE star LA Knight will host their next game at CitiField. Buck Schowalter's side will take on the Chicago Cubs in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Game 1 of their series following their match against the Baltimore Orioles.

The struggling Mets are in need of a lift but it's safe to say that the New York faithful were excited at the prospect of having LA Knight in their corner of the Citi Field ring. On Twitter, one wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Finally some star power at Citi Field"

Mr. Darkseid @TylersTake_ @Mets @WWE @RealLAKnight Finally some star power at Citi Field

Another user wasn't aware that Knight was a Mets fan and asked:

"The megastar is a Mets fan? Power to him"

Yeksson @yekmoney @Mets @WWE @RealLAKnight The megastar is a Mets fan? Power to him

A third channeled his inner LA Knight and wrote:

"YEAH!"

Here are a few more fan reactions after it was announced that LA Knight would host the next Mets home game against the Cubs:

Tony B @afjb @Mets @WWE @RealLAKnight Gary needs to start the broadcast with "Let me talk to ya!" @SNY_Mets

Thomas Snell @ThomasS09617705 @Mets @WWE @RealLAKnight Maybe I do have to go back to city field this season

Dennis Stansfield @DennisUltima @Mets @WWE @RealLAKnight Rare Mets W lately YEAH

LA Knight has grown into one of the most prominent figures in the WWE. The 40-year-old joined the industry in 2021 and has already made a big name for himself.

Interestingly, Knight was the WWE's top merchandise seller for the month of July. The Mets will now be hoping that his lucky charm will turn their fortunes around for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Can the New York Mets make the playoffs in 2023?

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

The New York Mets are currently fourth in the NL East with a 50-60 record. They are 21 games behind divisional leaders Atlanta Braves and 9.5 wins behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who are second in contention for a wild card entry into the postseason.

While the Mets are not mathematically out of the playoff race yet, Buck Showalter's side needs a miracle to qualify for the postseason. The New York outfit will need the likes of Pete Alonso and Fransico Lindor to step up in the final stretch of the 2023 MLB regular season.