The San Diego Padres emerged victorious in the first-ever Mexico City Series in MLB history, defeating the San Francisco Giants 6-4 in a two-game series.
The Padres' win put them one game over .500 and brought them closer to their nine-game trip. Meanwhile, the Giants fell near the bottom of the National League West at 11-16.
The Padres celebrated their win in a unique way, with a Pinata Party. The team shared photos on Twitter of the event, which involves breaking a decorated animal figure filled with toys and candies while blindfolded.
"Had to run back the piñata party 🪅" - San Diego Padres team posted on Twitter.
Fans were thrilled with the Padres' celebration, with many demanding that the Pinata Party becomes a winning tradition for the team.
"They have to do this after every win. Its a winning tradition" - said one fan.
"You guys are the funnest team in baseball without a doubt 🫱🏼🫲🏽" - said another fan.
"Vibes: immaculate" - one wrote.
"I lol'd. This team, such a fun group of dudes. Really seem to like each other." - another said.
"Pretty sure we now need piñata party coverage after every Padres win 🤣" - said one fan.
"Tatis's energy is on another level, I love this man😂 💛" - said another.
"We need another series in Mexico next year 😛" - demanded one.
"some of the best team content we’ve ever seen" - said one.
"Where is the blindfold? This is unfair to the pinata. LOL" - claimed one.
"Can we get a candy haul with the players next time?" - another demanded.
Will the San Diego Padres make it to the World Series this year?
The San Diego Padress has a brilliant lineup filled with All-Stars. There is reason enough for the team to rise to the top this season.
They have an impressive lineup of All-Stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr., who returned from his suspension due to PED use. The team also has Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, considered one of the best left sides in the infield. The right side is secured by Jake Cronenworth and Seong Kim, while Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, along with Tatis Jr., make a formidable combination that few teams can stand up to. With this talent on their side, the Padres have a good shot at reaching the MLB World Series this year.