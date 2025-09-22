  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Baseball IQ is f****** zero” - Dodgers fans roast skipper Dave Roberts for “unwavering” trust in Blake Treinen despite blown game vs. Giants

“Baseball IQ is f****** zero” - Dodgers fans roast skipper Dave Roberts for “unwavering” trust in Blake Treinen despite blown game vs. Giants

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:10 GMT
Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Blake Treinen blew the series finale against the Giants (Source: Getty Images)

Last season Blake Treinen was one of the main bullpen arms that led the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series title. But he hasn't been able to retain the same form. His 0.2 innings, 3 earned runs outing against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, foiled Emmet Sheehan's strong start.

Ad

Sheehan pitched seven scoreless innings in just 84 pitches before Blake Treinen came out to relieve him. He gave up two singles and a ground rule double for the Giants to tie the game at 1-1. After an out and an intentional walk, Treinen walked Willy Adames in a bases-loaded situation before Matt Chapman grounded out, driving another run in.

Despite his performance, Dave Roberts is still choosing to have faith in the veteran to overcome his struggles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Certainly, I'd like to see some more consistent performance," Roberts said. (2:40 onwards) "But at the end of the day, there's going to be certain guys that I feel that we're going to go to in leverage, and certain guys we're not going to. My trust in him is unwavering, and so I still feel very confident when I call to the bullpen and Blake comes in the game."
Ad
Ad

However, Dodgers fans aren't satisfied with Roberts' comments, who feel that the time has come for the club to pull the plug on Treinen. They took to X to express their distress. Here are some of the reactions:

"His baseball IQ is f***ing ZERO," a fan commented.
Ad
"Blah blah blah blah blah which starter can I screw over today?" a fan questioned.
Ad
"So sick of hearing “it’s baseball”. No Treinen just ain’t it Dave," a fan said.
Ad
"Need him?? He’s blown 5 games of late. Blind," another fan said.
Ad
"Dodgers are 10-5 in last 15 games….they could have won all of them but guess who lost all 5…." another fan commented.
Ad
"This guys going to burn us in the playoffs. His bullpen management this year has been horrible," a fan said about Roberts' strategy.
Ad

Last year, it was Roberts' pitching staff management, which included multiple bullpen games due to an understaffed starting rotation, that was heavily appreciated. Blake Treinen was a major piece, pitching 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in nine games at 12.1 innings with 18 strikeouts.

However, this season the 37-year-old has a 5.55 ERA from 29 appearances with a 1-7 record. His 7th loss on Saturday marked a string of five losses since September 7th.

Dalton Rushing takes partial blame for Blake Treinen's outing

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing felt, after the game, that he could have directed the right-hander better.

Ad
“That one hurts a little bit," Rushing said. "I feel like I didn’t do a good enough job navigating him. But we just got into some tough situations, trying to fill up the zone early. I think the main message moving forward is, let’s get strike one and let your stuff kind of play its best.”

Despite Rushing taking responsibility for the loss, Treinen has to get better on his own if he has to make the postseason roster. LA will have pitchers like Roki Sasaki returning from injury and be tested in a potential bullpen role. Currently with a six-man rotation, starters like Emmet Sheehan can also come in bulk relief.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications