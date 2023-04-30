The New York Yankees have officially fallen into a last-place tie in the American League East after being dismantled, 15-2, by the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The loss, New York's third in a row and seventh in the last 10 games, sunk the Yankees to a 15-14 record — the same as the team's arch-nemesis, the Boston Red Sox — at the bottom of the division.

Baseball podcaster Jared Carrabis, an avowed Red sox fan, threw some shade at the New York Yankees as they now share the basement together at the end of the weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Yankees are getting throttled and about to enter the month of May as a last place team. Damn. Yankees are getting throttled and about to enter the month of May as a last place team. Damn. https://t.co/xHisnbzax4

"Yankees are getting throttled and about to enter the month of May as a last place team. Damn."

While few Red Sox fans expected much out of their team this season after the organization gutted the roster of much of its talent, expectations for the Yankees were much higher heading into the 2023 campaign.

However, as injuries take their toll on the Bronx Bombers, the team has been forced to play with a makeshift lineup made of the dearth of talent that compiles the New York Yankees reserve players.

On Sunday, only first baseman Anthony Rizzo sported a batting average above .250 in New York's starting lineup against Rangers No. 2 starter Martin Perez.

Rizzo went 0-for-4 to drop his batting. average to .282 on the season. The Yankees mustered up eight hits against the Rangers, led by a pair of unlikely candidates.

Among the most reviled of current Yankees players, outfielders Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa combined for half of the team's hit total with two singles apiece. The offensive output raised Hick's average to .159 and Kiner-Falefa's to .200.

Nestor Cortes rocked as New York Yankees fall hard

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees delivers against the Texas Rangers

One of the more dependable members of this season's troubled New York Yankees ballclub has been starting pitcher Nestor Cortes.

However, not even the team's current No. 2 starter was immune from what befell the squad on Sunday.

Cortes saw his ERA mushroom from 3.49 to 4.91 after giving up seven earned runs on five hits and four walks over 4-2/3 innings. While he managed to strike out seven, he also gave up three home runs to the hosts. It was by far the worst outing of his seven starts this season.

Reliever Albert Abreu was even worse. He coughed up six earned runs on two hits and four walks in just one inning of work.

Poll : 0 votes