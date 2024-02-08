Baseball stars Edwin Díaz and José Berríos invest $500,000 to revamp Naguabo's Daguao Park to promote inclusive programs

MLB stars Edwin Díaz and Jose Barrios have teamed up together to rebuild baseball facilities at Daguao Park, in their hometown of Naguabo in Peurto Rico. Diaz. Both pitchers have been in the MLB since 2016, with Diaz playing for the New York Mets and Barrios for the Toronto Blue Jays. Along with Diaz's brother Jose, the three of them have taken the responsibility to rebuild the park where they grew up playing baseball together.

Edwin Díaz started his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners after being selected by them in the 2012 MLB draft out of Puerto Rico. After three seasons, he was traded to the New York Mets, with whom he has won the Reliever of the Year twice and also finished as the saves leader in 2018.

Jose Berrios started his major league career with the Minnesota Twins and spent six years with them, making two All-Star appearances during that time. He is coming off an impressive season with the Blue Jays last year, winning his first Golden Glove award.

Both players, along with Díaz's brother Jose, grew up in the same neighborhood together and have come together to rebuild their local baseball park. Berrios' foundation, La Makina will be leading the way with a $500,000 investment into the project, which includes the installation of several basic structures for a baseball park. Together, they sponsor about 15 local teams who will use the facilities.

Edwin Díaz is ready for Spring Training after missing whole of last season

New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz confirmed that he is ready for Spring Training and is eager to start the 2024 MLB season in the best shape possible.

The reliever had a freak injury while celebrating during the World Baseball Classic last year. It resulted in the need for surgery to repair a full-thickness tear of his patellar tendon, which sidelined him for the entire season last year. However, he reportedly said in a conference call in San Juan that he is now fully fit and ready for a positive Spring Training ahead of the new MLB season.

