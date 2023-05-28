In a stunning turn of events, the Hornell Red Raiders appeared poised to claim the Section V B1 Baseball Championship with a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the favored Pal-Mac during a gripping baseball showdown in Batavia on Saturday afternoon.

As the final moments unfolded, it seemed like Hornell had secured the win when the last strike was caught, seemingly hitting the dirt. The quick-thinking Hornell catcher swiftly tagged the runner, igniting a jubilant celebration on the mound.

However, amidst the euphoria, a surprising twist unfolded. The runner noticed that the umpire hadn't called the out and instinctively sprinted towards first base. Confusion ensued as runners continued to advance, and the tying run crossed home plate.

Amidst the chaos, few players from both teams grasped the unfolding situation, while the whereabouts of the ball remained uncertain amidst a sea of players, umpires, and coaches.

Even Robert Peisher, capturing the game on video, initially exclaimed "Hornell wins it" upon hearing the out, only to be taken aback by the ensuing chaos and realization of the true outcome.

In a stunning reversal of fortune, Pal-Mac emerged victorious with a final score of 6-5, leaving both teams and spectators astounded by the unforeseen turn of events. The remarkable series of events will be forever etched in the annals of high school baseball, serving as a testament to the unpredictable nature and enduring spirit of the game.

Jomboy Media posted a snippet of the chaotic moment on Twitter.

"Championship ends with two runs scoring on a dropped strike three while the other team is celebrating thinking they won... Brutal" - Jomboy Media posted.

What is the dropped third strike rule that happened during the match between Hornell and Pal-Mac?

The dropped third strike rule comes into play when the pitch on the final strike eludes the catcher, either by not being caught or dropping before it can be securely gathered. This rule applies when there are no runners on first base or two outs in the inning. In this scenario, the batter is granted a fresh opportunity as they automatically become a base runner and are allowed to advance to first base.

However, due to the intricacies surrounding this rule, it often leads to confusion on the field. The various possibilities and exceptions can make it challenging to interpret and implement correctly. As a result, players, umpires, and spectators may find themselves grappling with the nuances of the rule, leading to moments of uncertainty and debate during its application.

