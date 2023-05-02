Friday's game between the Oakland A's and the Cincinnati Reds ended with the Oakland A's losing. However, fans took full advantage of the team's first home game since there was news about the team shifting base to Las Vegas.

Fans brought various signage to the Coliseum to express their disapproval of owner John Fisher and President Dave Kaval, demanding they sell out the team.

When Oakland A's first baseman Ryan Noda launched his home run directly past right-center field, furious fan signs and banners came into the spotlight. The signs said things like, "Kaval=Liar", "Sell", "Sell Out" and "#FisherOut". The banners were streaming crystal clear on the Oakland Athletics' local broadcast.

However, MLB.com decided to try and tweak reality by cropping the video when they posted it on their website so that the signs are no longer visible.

Nevertheless, this didn't go unnoticed. Jomboy Media posted the two videos side-by-side to demonstrate MLB's sly cropping of the signs.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



(h/t MLB cropped the video so you can't see all the "sell the team" signs(h/t @OaklandAUK MLB cropped the video so you can't see all the "sell the team" signs(h/t @OaklandAUK) https://t.co/HzPZX63zvU

"MLB cropped the video so you can't see all the "sell the team" signs" - Jomboy Media posted on Twitter.

Baseball fans all over Twitter were furious at this stance. People even said that they would stop watching baseball. Others supported Jomboy Media for bringing the issue to light.

"What a bunch of crap." - one fan said.

Walkoffstudios @walkoffstudios @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK I might have to stop being a baseball fan now @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK I might have to stop being a baseball fan now

"I might have to stop being a baseball fan now" - another fan commented.

Hank F Kissenger @TastefulVore @JomboyMedia



Makes you wonder if they'll make sure a fan never again buys a team @OaklandAUK MLB is awful, after letting Cohen buy the Mets they have really closed ranks around the cheap ownersMakes you wonder if they'll make sure a fan never again buys a team @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK MLB is awful, after letting Cohen buy the Mets they have really closed ranks around the cheap owners Makes you wonder if they'll make sure a fan never again buys a team

Ken Akehurst 🇺🇦 @ken_akehurst @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK This is pathetic they basically lost sight of the ball to avoid the signs because the kid who got the ball was right behind the far left side sign that said sell @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK This is pathetic they basically lost sight of the ball to avoid the signs because the kid who got the ball was right behind the far left side sign that said sell

turtlebud @turtlebud @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK The mlb feed doesn’t even show where the homer landed. Little league videos look better than that. The extent they go to censor is ridiculous @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK The mlb feed doesn’t even show where the homer landed. Little league videos look better than that. The extent they go to censor is ridiculous

5 Panettone’s @SomewhereisRory @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK I usually make fun of the attendance numbers in Oakland and TB but I legit feel bad for the Oakland fans in this whole situation. They’re treating you guys like crap @JomboyMedia @OaklandAUK I usually make fun of the attendance numbers in Oakland and TB but I legit feel bad for the Oakland fans in this whole situation. They’re treating you guys like crap

After Jomboy Media's video took over the internet, MLB was forced to release a statement and change the video to the unedited one.

Oakland A's beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle posted MLB's statement on Twitter:

Matt Kawahara @matthewkawahara



An MLB spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the edit. When it came to our attention, we corrected it as it isn’t consistent with our policy.” Sporting Green @SportingGreenSF



trib.al/K42b8tW Major League Baseball’s website posted a clip from the A's game Friday that appeared to be edited to remove a glimpse of fan signs criticizing the team’s ownership and potential move to Las Vegas. Major League Baseball’s website posted a clip from the A's game Friday that appeared to be edited to remove a glimpse of fan signs criticizing the team’s ownership and potential move to Las Vegas.trib.al/K42b8tW Update: The MLB site now shows the unedited clip of Noda's home run, with right-field fan signs visible.An MLB spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the edit. When it came to our attention, we corrected it as it isn’t consistent with our policy.” twitter.com/SportingGreenS… Update: The MLB site now shows the unedited clip of Noda's home run, with right-field fan signs visible.An MLB spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the edit. When it came to our attention, we corrected it as it isn’t consistent with our policy.” twitter.com/SportingGreenS…

"An MLB spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the edit. When it came to our attention, we corrected it as it isn’t consistent with our policy." - tweeted Matt Kawahara.

The Oakland A's struggling to keep up

Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at RingCentral Coliseum on April 30, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics are inching closer to being titled as the team that has lost the most number of matches in a single year.

Due to a lack of support from the owner, the team is expected to shift base to Las Vegas. However, the stadium in Vegas won't be ready until 2027. Furthermore, the Oakland A's lease at the Coliseum comes to an end in 2024. There's no news yet about where the team will play in the years to come until the stadium in Vegas is built.

