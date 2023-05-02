Friday's game between the Oakland A's and the Cincinnati Reds ended with the Oakland A's losing. However, fans took full advantage of the team's first home game since there was news about the team shifting base to Las Vegas.
Fans brought various signage to the Coliseum to express their disapproval of owner John Fisher and President Dave Kaval, demanding they sell out the team.
When Oakland A's first baseman Ryan Noda launched his home run directly past right-center field, furious fan signs and banners came into the spotlight. The signs said things like, "Kaval=Liar", "Sell", "Sell Out" and "#FisherOut". The banners were streaming crystal clear on the Oakland Athletics' local broadcast.
However, MLB.com decided to try and tweak reality by cropping the video when they posted it on their website so that the signs are no longer visible.
Nevertheless, this didn't go unnoticed. Jomboy Media posted the two videos side-by-side to demonstrate MLB's sly cropping of the signs.
"MLB cropped the video so you can't see all the "sell the team" signs" - Jomboy Media posted on Twitter.
Baseball fans all over Twitter were furious at this stance. People even said that they would stop watching baseball. Others supported Jomboy Media for bringing the issue to light.
"What a bunch of crap." - one fan said.
"I might have to stop being a baseball fan now" - another fan commented.
After Jomboy Media's video took over the internet, MLB was forced to release a statement and change the video to the unedited one.
Oakland A's beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle posted MLB's statement on Twitter:
"An MLB spokesperson said: “We were unaware of the edit. When it came to our attention, we corrected it as it isn’t consistent with our policy." - tweeted Matt Kawahara.
The Oakland A's struggling to keep up
The Oakland Athletics are inching closer to being titled as the team that has lost the most number of matches in a single year.
Due to a lack of support from the owner, the team is expected to shift base to Las Vegas. However, the stadium in Vegas won't be ready until 2027. Furthermore, the Oakland A's lease at the Coliseum comes to an end in 2024. There's no news yet about where the team will play in the years to come until the stadium in Vegas is built.