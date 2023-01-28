Create

Baseball Twitter roasts Team Italy's hilariously basic hat design for 2023 World Baseball Classic: "It’s so stupid it’s perfect" "No f****ng way"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Jan 28, 2023 02:45 AM IST
World Baseball Classic - Pool D - United States v Italy
The World Baseball Classic will be starting soon, and the uniforms are sure to be hot sellers around the world. One that has already started to generate interest is the hat that will be worn by Team Italy. However, their ballcaps are garnering attention for all the wrong reasons as the basic design takes the internet by storm.

Italy is a country known for its amazing art and history. Try to picture the different hat designs they could come up with, tapping into their country’s natural beauty. Think about what defines the country from an esthetic standpoint and how that could be incorporated into its baseball team. Whatever you are imagining, it isn't what Team Italy is putting forth for the World Baseball Classic.

Shawn Spralding shared an image of the hat Team Italy will be wearing via Twitter.

Italia 🇮🇹 https://t.co/Ptd4Ftvims

That's right, it's a big white "I" on a blue hat. It is fair to say that this hat is underwhelming for fans who expected a lot better, whether they are cheering for Team Italy or not. This gear often does a huge amount of merchandise sales due to its exclusivity. This hat might be able to sell well, but probably not for the reasons they intended.

If this is the real team Italy WBC hat, then I must have one. It’s so stupid it’s perfect twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…
@Shawn_Spradling https://t.co/gPUTsOuwJD

Italy will be fielding a solid team for the World Baseball Classic with several MLB players on the roster. Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, Trey Mancini of the Chicago Cubs and Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays will all be playing. They will have the opportunity to win some games in the international tournament and potentially steal the spotlight from their hats.

@Shawn_Spradling Copping this and wearing it out randomly with no explanation of what it is
@Shawn_Spradling Italy really went all out, huh?
@Shawn_Spradling Lmao wtf

In a way, the simple design for this hat is a brilliant marketing move. Some of the other hats for the upcoming World Baseball Classic even look pretty cool and could become staples in someone's rotation. None of them have generated this kind of reaction. As the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.

No fucking way lmao twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…
I mean what are we doing here twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…
Italy’s world baseball classic hat looks like my freshman year of HS art homework when I started 15 minutes before it was due. @UniWatch twitter.com/shawn_spradlin…

There's no "I" in team, but it is the defining characteristic of Team Italy's hat design.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic could help the game explode in popularity

Championship Round, Game 3: United States vs. Puerto Rico
Championship Round, Game 3: United States vs. Puerto Rico

Baseball is primed for global expansion, with leagues around the world finding more and more success. While MLB will always be the industry leader, leagues around the world will help promote the game and bring in more and more talent.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins in 40 days, could be the event that pushes baseball over the tipping point.

