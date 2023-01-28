The World Baseball Classic will be starting soon, and the uniforms are sure to be hot sellers around the world. One that has already started to generate interest is the hat that will be worn by Team Italy. However, their ballcaps are garnering attention for all the wrong reasons as the basic design takes the internet by storm.

Italy is a country known for its amazing art and history. Try to picture the different hat designs they could come up with, tapping into their country’s natural beauty. Think about what defines the country from an esthetic standpoint and how that could be incorporated into its baseball team. Whatever you are imagining, it isn't what Team Italy is putting forth for the World Baseball Classic.

Shawn Spralding shared an image of the hat Team Italy will be wearing via Twitter.

That's right, it's a big white "I" on a blue hat. It is fair to say that this hat is underwhelming for fans who expected a lot better, whether they are cheering for Team Italy or not. This gear often does a huge amount of merchandise sales due to its exclusivity. This hat might be able to sell well, but probably not for the reasons they intended.

Italy will be fielding a solid team for the World Baseball Classic with several MLB players on the roster. Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, Trey Mancini of the Chicago Cubs and Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays will all be playing. They will have the opportunity to win some games in the international tournament and potentially steal the spotlight from their hats.

In a way, the simple design for this hat is a brilliant marketing move. Some of the other hats for the upcoming World Baseball Classic even look pretty cool and could become staples in someone's rotation. None of them have generated this kind of reaction. As the old saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.

There's no "I" in team, but it is the defining characteristic of Team Italy's hat design.

