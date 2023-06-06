Jomboy Media, a baseball page centered around the New York Yankees, shared a story on their official Twitter page about a fan who claimed to have made significant sacrifices for MLB The Show 23. According to the fan's account, he resigned from his job due to his obsession with the game and dedicated an uninterrupted period of 27 hours playing it.

In addition to these claims, the fan mentioned a peculiar incident involving spending a night in the County Jail after allegedly discovering his wife in the company of three men. However, it is important to note that the veracity of this claim remains uncertain.

"Read this" - Jomboy Media posted.

Jomboy Media's decision to share this story sparked various reactions from MLB fans on Twitter. Some fans expressed skepticism, refusing to believe the news about the fan's extreme dedication to the game. Others criticized Jomboy Media for deviating from their usual content standards by sharing such a story.

"Dude for sure got fired on Monday" - one fan said.

"Right up there with flat earthers" - another fan commented.

DaddyDimmuTV @DaddyDimmuTv



Oh man @JomboyMedia Lmaooo I just realized, they didn’t omit this dudes name.Oh man @JomboyMedia Lmaooo I just realized, they didn’t omit this dudes name. Oh man 😂

Mark Gooden @TooGooden17 @JomboyMedia How does no one in the comments realize this is a bit??? @JomboyMedia How does no one in the comments realize this is a bit???

Nicholas Wilson @Nick_Wilson_90 @JomboyMedia I may or may not have requested to join the FB group just so I can read the comments replying to this post @JomboyMedia I may or may not have requested to join the FB group just so I can read the comments replying to this post 😂😂😂

Brady Anderson @BradyAnderson24 @JomboyMedia Brooo this guy was my neighbor. Played baseball all the time @JomboyMedia Brooo this guy was my neighbor. Played baseball all the time😂

MikeandNatesCardboard @MikeandNates @JomboyMedia I admire his commitment but when you get fired from your job your Diamond dynasty rating won’t get much traction on a resume. @JomboyMedia I admire his commitment but when you get fired from your job your Diamond dynasty rating won’t get much traction on a resume.

baseball kid @itsbaseballkid @JomboyMedia kinda embarrassing content for your company to be posting tbh @JomboyMedia kinda embarrassing content for your company to be posting tbh

What makes MLB The Show 23 the best version of the game so far?

MLB The Show 23

Following the release of MLB The Show 23 on March 28, fans wasted no time in praising it as one of the top games of the year. The game offers an array of features and updated modes that are unparalleled, providing fans with an exceptional gaming experience.

In addition to retaining all the previous features of the video game, the developer SanDiego Studios aimed to push the boundaries even further in the seventeenth edition of this famous game.

Enthusiasts now have the opportunity to enhance their capabilities in Stadium Creator Mode and play as iconic figures like Jackie Robinson and the teams from the historic Negro League. Nevertheless, Diamond Dynasty mode seems to have captured the attention of many.

By successfully completing in-game challenges, players can earn XP points in Diamond Dynasty, enabling fans to unlock an increasing number of features. The accumulation of XP points directly corresponds to the number of in-game challenges that can be undertaken, providing fans with a rewarding progression system.

