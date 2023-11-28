Baseball United, a new and upcoming league, is the first professional baseball league focused in the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent. They launched their inaugural All-Star game last week.

The league started in July 2022 and is in the midle of their inaugural season as a professional league. During the All-Star game between the United East and the United West team, CEO and Majority owner Kash Sheikh spoke about how much the sport has grown in the region in recent years.

After the successful inaugural series, which highlighted the expansion of baseball across the globe and its effect in the Middle East, Sheikh spoke about the growth of the sport in his region.

Sheikh is the chairman, CEO and majority owner of the league, with several MLB legends also coming onboard as partial owners. He said:

“We turned a big dream into a bigger reality. ... Thank you to the city of Dubai and all our government partners for giving us an opportunity to show what we can do. There is a bright future for baseball in this region.”

Baseball United has four founding teams, one each from India and Pakistan, and two from the United Arab Emirates.

In their first ever All-Star series at the weekend, United East pulled off a 2-0 sweep of the United West side, with former MLB star Pablo Sandoval hitting a six-run home run to help his team to victory.

Baseball United's inaugural All-Star series saw the East team sweep their counterparts from the West with a 2-0 win over the weekend in Dubai. The series was played at the Dubai International Stadium and featured several stars from the MLB, including Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval is a three-time World Series winner with the San Francisco Giants and went on to play for several teams in the MLB. He has extended his career by joining the new league in the Middle-East and made history by hitting a six-run homer.

