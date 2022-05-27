"Watching Shoeless Joe walk into the cornfield now makes one tear up" "Ah man... this stings." -Baseball world mourns the recent passing of actor Ray Liotta who starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams"

One of the greatest actors ever, Ray Liotta has tragically passed away in his sleep at the age of 67. Liotta was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

Ray Liotta is remembered for his roles in movies such as "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams," and "Cop Land." "Goodfellas" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time.

Perhaps Liotta's greatest skill as an actor was his versatility and ability to play different roles in a variety of movies. Liotta went from being a gangster in "Goodfellas" to playing baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams."

Liotta's role in "Field of Dreams" will never be forgotten by baseball fans. He will forever be remembered as Shoeless Joe Jackson of the 1919 White Sox. Here, we will take a look at some of the best tributes toward the all-time great actor.

Some of the best Ray Liotta tributes

The first tribute came from a fan saying that watching Shoeless Joe walk into the cornfield makes him tear up now.

"Watching Shoeless Joe walk into the cornfield now makes one tear up. #RIPRayLiotta" - @ Brett From L.A.

This scene surely gets to me every time, and I have watched the movie a thousand times.

Another fan paid tribute by saying that his two favorite movies were "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams."

"Ah man... this stings. Field of Dreams & Goodfellas are 2 of my favorites. 'No Ray... it was you'. Gets me every time. RIP" - @ John Scukanec

Another fan said that his performance was brilliant and that it is one of his favorite movies of all time.

"Man!!! Such a marvelous performance in one of favorite movies ever." - @ Drew Cook

Another fan reacted by saying the ending scene of the movie was the best scene ever.

erik walker @erikmwalker Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia RIP Ray Liotta RIP Ray Liotta 💙 https://t.co/UC43mY2XWq Best scene ever. If you watch the film, you can't help but tear up in the last few minutes of Field of Dreams. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Best scene ever. If you watch the film, you can't help but tear up in the last few minutes of Field of Dreams. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

"Best scene ever. If you watch the film, you can't help but tear up in the last few minutes of Field of Dreams." - @ Erik Walker

One person watched the movie "Field of Dreams" on the plane and found out the news of his passing shortly after.

Andrew Holden @a_holden88 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia RIP Ray Liotta RIP Ray Liotta 💙 https://t.co/UC43mY2XWq Literally just watched this movie on the plane only to land and see the news. RIP shoeless Joe Jackson twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Literally just watched this movie on the plane only to land and see the news. RIP shoeless Joe Jackson twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

"Literally just watched this movie on the plane only to land and see the news. RIP Shoeless Joe Jackson." - @ Andrew Holden

"Field of Dreams" was another fan-favorite all-time movie.

"My all-time favorite baseball movie. A great performance. RIP to a legend." - @ John Dirscherl

Ray Liotta will truly be missed, as he has brought many memories to fans of both "Field of Dreams" and "Goodfellas." He will always be remembered by many as Shoeless Joe and Henry Hill for his incredible roles in both movies. RIP to a legend. You will be greatly missed.

